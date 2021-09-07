Europe

Paris Braces for Trial of 2015 Terror Attackers

By VOA News
September 07, 2021 03:27 PM
French police forces are seen near the Paris courthouse on the Ile de la Cite ahead of the opening of the trial of the November 2015 Paris attacks in Paris, France, Sept. 7, 2021.
French police forces are seen near the Paris courthouse on the Ile de la Cite ahead of the opening of the trial of the November 2015 Paris attacks in Paris, France, Sept. 7, 2021.

Twenty people linked to the November 2015 terrorist attacks in France are going on trial in Paris Wednesday in proceedings expected to last nine months.  

Six defendants are being charged in absentia. Reports say five of the six are presumed dead in Iraq or Syria.  

Nine Islamic State terrorists, mostly from France and Belgium, left a trail of horror in a multi-pronged attack at the national stadium, various bars and restaurants and at a concert at the Bataclan Theater. A total of 130 people were killed, 90 of them at the concert hall. At least 490 people were injured.

A 10th member of the terror cell and the only one still alive, Salah Abdeslam, was arrested in Brussels four months after the November 13, 2015, strikes. He is accused of helping the others.

"This trial is really an important step for the victims, those who have been wounded or injured, and those who lost members of their families,” Michael Dantinne, professor of criminology at the University of Liege, told France 24.

He added that "it is only a step in the recovery process of the victims" and that "it won't have any magical effect."

The trial will be held in a specially constructed court in Paris and is described as the biggest in France’s modern day legal history.

Some information in this report came from the Associated Press and AFP.
 

Related Stories

A vehicle believed to transport Paris attacks suspect Salah Abdeslam after his first hearing before French judges departs the courthouse in Paris, France, May 20, 2016.
Europe
Surviving Member of Terror Cell in Paris Attacks to Go on Trial
All eyes will be on Salah Abdeslam on Wednesday when he goes on trial in Paris along with 19 others over the worst terror attack in France's history
AFP logo
By Agence France-Presse
Sun, 09/05/2021 - 10:21 PM
VOA logo
By
VOA News

Latest News

COVID-19 Pandemic

Vaccines Offer Protection Against 'Long COVID,' Scientists Say 

FILE - Signs are posted at the entrance to the London Bridge Vaccination Centre as people leave after receiving doses of a COVID-19 vaccine in London, Britain, Aug. 9, 2021.
Europe

European Leaders Mull Strategic Autonomy but Doubts Persist

FILE - European Union flags flutter outside EU Commission headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, Oct. 28, 2015.
Europe

British PM Johnson Raises Taxes to Tackle Health, Social Care Crisis

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson leaves 10 Downing Street to give a statement on Afghanistan at the Houses of Parliament,…
Extremism Watch

Sweden Arrests Two Women Linked to IS

FILE - An Islamic State flag flies over the customs office of Syria's Jarablus border gate as seen from the Turkish town of Karkamis, in Gaziantep province, Turkey, Aug. 1, 2015.
Europe

UK Delays Post-Brexit Border Checks, Seeks New Talks with EU

FILE - In this Monday Oct. 14, 2019 file photo people walk past pro-Brexit graffiti in West Belfast Northern Ireland. The…