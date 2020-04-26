Europe

Parisians Defy Lockdown by Dancing, Briefly, in the Street 

By Associated Press
April 26, 2020 11:36 AM
A man wears a mask to protect against the spread of the coronavirus as he walks along the Trocadero square close to the Eiffel Tower in Paris, France, April 25, 2020.
A man wears a mask to protect against the spread of the coronavirus as he walks along the Trocadero square close to the Eiffel Tower in Paris, France, April 25, 2020.

LE PECQ, FRANCE - The itch to dance, to break out of coronavirus lockdown and bust a few moves in the fresh air, out on the street, has proved too strong for some to resist in Paris after weeks of staying home.

Video of Parisians dancing in the street this weekend, some wearing face masks, triggered buzz and criticism on social networks and an apology Sunday from the out-of-work theater technician who blasted the music from his balcony.

Nathan Sebbagh has been thanking medics and trying to keep people's spirits up with half-hour hip-shaking musical selections on Saturday evenings.

But his goodwill gesture, which he dubs @discobalcons in his Instagram postings, this weekend became a victim of its own success.

Police knocked at his door and gave him a talking to after a small but frisky crowd gathered and danced under the balcony of his apartment in Montmartre.

"There were a lot of people. The square was quite full. Some people were far too close,” Sebbagh acknowledged somewhat sheepishly in a phone interview Sunday.

The police "said that music on balconies is a very good idea but not like this, it's too dangerous,” he said.

Among his musical offerings on Saturday was “Let me Dance” by Egyptian-born songbird Dalida. She lived in Montmartre before her death in 1987 and a square is named in her honor.

Video posted by a journalist showed police vehicles rolling up as the song played and people danced. The images provoked hostile comments on social media, with critics arguing that such behavior during France's lockdown in place since March 17 risked spreading the virus.

Paris police tweeted, with “be responsible” and “stay home” hashtags, that the dancers didn't respect social distancing rules.

Sebbagh said it wasn't his intention to draw a crowd. The 19-year-old said he carted the loudspeakers over from the now closed theater where he worked before the lockdown solely to add a bit of musical zest to the stay-home lives of his neighbors.

“I was missing human contact and music,” he said.

He said he wholeheartedly supports medical staff battling the pandemic and that he was sorry if he upset them.

“It's true, people are cracking up. But we are in a very complicated and particular situation,” he said. “The aim is to come out alive.”

 

Related Stories

A policewoman wears a mask to protect herself against the spread of the new coronavirus, left, patrols at the garden of the…
COVID-19 Diaries
In France, Lockdown Brings People Closer to Nature
Coronavirus restrictions have shuttered French parks, but one is accessible outside Paris—with a link to the US
Lisa Bryant
By Lisa Bryant
Thu, 04/23/2020 - 11:41
French President Emmanuel Macron reacts during a videoconference on the conoravirus with Group of Seven leaders at the Elysee…
COVID-19 Pandemic
France's Macron Says Now Not the Time for Pandemic Probe
President Macron said the urgency was to act in unison before looking for who was at fault
Reuters logo
By Reuters
Wed, 04/22/2020 - 11:01
Estate housing blocks are seen in the Paris suburb of Saint-Denis, near Paris, France, July 21, 2017.
COVID-19 Pandemic
Coronavirus Underscores Injustices in France's Working-class Suburbs
COVID-19 may hit all of France, but the country's banlieues feel the fallout more
Lisa Bryant
By Lisa Bryant
Fri, 04/17/2020 - 06:36
AP logo
Written By
Associated Press

Latest news

Europe

Parisians Defy Lockdown by Dancing, Briefly, in the Street 

A man wears a mask to protect against the spread of the coronavirus as he walks along the Trocadero square close to the Eiffel Tower in Paris, France, April 25, 2020.
Europe

UN: Consequences Remain Decades After Chernobyl Disaster

Women wearing face masks to protect against coronavirus ring the church bells at a memorial of the Chernobyl tragedy victims in capital Kyiv, Ukraine, April 26, 2020.
Europe

Greece Tightens COVID Controls at Refugee Camp

Migrants line up to receive sanitizers outside a hotel used as a refugee shelter, after authorities found several cases of the novel coronavirus and put the area under quarantine, in Kranidi, Greece, April 21, 2020.
COVID-19 Pandemic

As Virus Lockdown Eases, Italy Ponders What Went Wrong 

Medical staff tend to a patient in the emergency COVID-19 ward at the San Carlo Hospital in Milan, Italy, April 16, 2020.
COVID-19 Pandemic

Italians Mark Anniversary of Liberation Under Lockdown

People wave and chant from their windows with the Italian flags draped on the occasion of the 75th anniversary of Italy's…