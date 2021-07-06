Plane with 28 on Board Crashes in Russian Far East Region

MOSCOW - Russia’s aviation agency said Tuesday wreckage had been found in the Kamchatka region in the far eastern portion of the country after a plane with 28 people on board went missing.

Air traffic controllers lost contact with the Antonov An-26 plane that was on its way from the city of Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky to Palana.

The aviation agency said the wreckage was found about five kilometers from the airport where it was supposed to land.

Russian news agencies reported there were no survivors among the 22 passengers and six crew members.

This report includes information from the Associated Press, AFP and Reuters.