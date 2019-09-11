Europe

Player's Agent Arrested in Money Laundering Soccer Probe

By Associated Press
September 11, 2019 10:56 AM
FILE - A general view taken on April 22, 2018 shows Monte Carlo.

BRUSSELS - Police have arrested two people, including a player's agent, as part of an international money laundering and corruption investigation in soccer.

Brussels prosecutors said that several raids took place in Monaco, Belgium and London on Tuesday and Wednesday. Belgian police cooperated with their Monaco and British counterparts, leading to the arrest of the agent in Monaco.
 
Prosecutors did not reveal the agent's identity and said his assistant was arrested in the Liege area, in Belgium's Wallonia region. The agent is suspected of collecting undue commissions over players' transfers.

Brussels federal prosecutor's office did not give details of the seven raids but said they are linked to a first wave of searches in April when Belgian police probed the offices of Anderlecht football club and the Belgian football association.
 
This case is not related to the massive corruption scandal that engulfed Belgian soccer last year when authorities carried out 57 police raids in the country and around Europe in a probe into financial fraud and match-fixing.
  

