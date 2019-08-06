Europe

PM: Croatia President Will Run for Second Term

By Reuters
August 6, 2019 04:07 PM
FILE - Croatia's president Kolinda Grabar Kitarovic casts her vote at a polling station in Zagreb, Croatia, May 26, 2019.
FILE - Croatia's president Kolinda Grabar Kitarovic casts her vote at a polling station in Zagreb, Croatia, May 26, 2019.

SARAJEVO - Croatia President Kolinda Grabar-Kitarevic will run for a second five-year term on behalf of her ruling party, Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic, who also heads the Croatian Democratic Union (HDZ), said on Tuesday.

Plenkovic confirmed Kitarevic's candidacy for the job after she informally announced it to local media on Monday, state news agency Hina reported.

Kitarevic's current term will expire on Feb. 19, 2020 and the government is expected to call for the election at least 30 day before.

Her biggest rivals for the job are Zoran Milanovic, the former prime minister from the Social Democratic Party (SDP), and Miroslav Skoro, a popular singer who will run as an independent candidate, according to polls published in Croatia.

Related Stories

FILE - Euro currency bills are pictured at the Croatian National Bank in Zagreb, Croatia, May 21, 2019.
Economy & Business
Eurozone Welcomes Croatia's Bid to Join Euro, at Earliest in 2023
The euro currency zone currently consists of 19 members
Default Author Profile
By Reuters
July 08, 2019
A group of migrants moves through a forest on the Pljesevica Mountain in a attempt to illegally cross the border into Croatia, in Bihac, Bosnia, Nov. 28, 2018.
Europe
Croatia Denies Abusing Migrants at Bosnian Border
Croatian authorities are denying a report by an international watchdog group that the country's police are illegally and sometimes violently pushing migrants back into neighboring Bosnia.Croatian Interior Ministry denied wrongdoing Sunday, responding to a video published by the Border Violence Monitoring group, BMV.
Default Author Profile
Written By
Reuters