Europe

Pogacar as Stunned as Everyone After Shock Tour de France Upset

By Reuters
September 19, 2020 08:46 PM
CORRECTS TO PART OF RACE Slovenia's Tadej Pogacar in action during stage 20 of the Tour de France cycling race, an…
Slovenia's Tadej Pogacar in action during stage 20 of the Tour de France cycling race, an individual time trial over 36.2 kilometers from Lure to La Planche des Belles Filles, France, Sept. 19, 2020.

Tadej Pogacar was left as shocked as fans, pundits and fellow riders after pulling off one of the biggest upsets in Tour de France annals when he claimed the overall lead by stunning odds-on favorite Primoz Roglic in Saturday's final time trial.

The 21-year-old Slovenian Pogacar started the decisive day second overall, 57 seconds behind his compatriot, and it seemed unthinkable that he could achieve what he did over 36.2 kilometers with a 5.9-kilometer final climb at an average gradient of 8.5%.

Yet Pogacar, who is set to become the youngest race winner since 1904, beat Roglic by 1:56 to open a 59-second gap ahead of Sunday's largely processional ride into Paris.

"This is just incredible. In the morning, I was just happy to be in second place but then I had a really good day and I'm now just starting to realize that I'm in yellow," Pogacar told a news conference.

"Going into the third week of a grand tour I always feel good. Some days a bit worse, some days a bit better. I guess my genetics are really good. I have to thank my parents probably."

Barring a crash on Sunday, he will hold the yellow jersey, the white jersey for the best Under-25 rider in the race and the polka dot jersey for the mountains classification after having won three stages.

"I was never thinking of the yellow jersey because it's the biggest race in the world," he said.

Yet his UAE Emirates team believed in Pogacar more than he did.

"They had confidence in me, and the team was prepared, they knew that I could do it," he said.

"For myself, I was thinking about the second place after the Col de la Loze on Wednesday. That day, I was a solid second and I wanted to secure second place."

Pogacar was not even born when American Greg LeMond pulled off a similar upset in 1989 by overturning a 50-second deficit to win the Tour by just 8 seconds from France's Laurent Fignon in the final time trial.

"I started watching the Tour around 2009-10. Back then I didn't really know what it was all about," Pogacar said.

"I was cheering for (Alberto) Contador, (Andy) Schleck, guys like this. It was training and then TV all day. Now I'm here and I'm just so happy to be in yellow."

Pogacar's triumphant season is not finished yet as he heads as a marked man to the world championships next week before riding the Ardennes classics, and possibly the Flanders classics, toward the end of the rescheduled season.  

Related Stories

The pack rides along the beach of the Promenade des Anglais during the first stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 156…
Europe
As COVID-19 Cases Rise, Tour de France Sets Off
France’s legendary bike race is fraught with uncertainty — including whether coronavirus will force its early end
Lisa Bryant
By Lisa Bryant
Sat, 08/29/2020 - 06:16 PM
Cycling is Their Activism: How Some Young Girls in Pakistan Are Fighting for Public Space
00:02:06
Arts & Culture
Cycling is Their Activism: How Some Young Girls in Pakistan Are Fighting for Public Space
Every Sunday they pick up their bicycles and head to an empty parking lot to practice. None of them can afford to own their own bicycle
Ayesha Tanzeem
By Ayesha Tanzeem
Thu, 01/16/2020 - 02:12 PM
France Hour Record 105 Years Old
Arts & Culture
105-year-old Frenchman Sets Cycling World Record
Robert Marchand rode his bike nearly 23 kilometers in one hour
VOA logo
By VOA News
Wed, 01/04/2017 - 01:46 PM
2446332_1551222887
00:01:03
Archive
NY Women React to Iran's Female Cycling Ban
VOA's Persian service asked women in New York city what they think of Iran's female cycling ban.
Reuters logo
By
Reuters

Latest News

Europe

Pogacar as Stunned as Everyone After Shock Tour de France Upset

CORRECTS TO PART OF RACE Slovenia's Tadej Pogacar in action during stage 20 of the Tour de France cycling race, an…
COVID-19 Pandemic

Police, Protesters Clash as London Eyes Tighter Virus Rules

A demonstrator at an anti-vax rally protest against vaccination and government restrictions designed to control or mitigate the…
Europe

Civilian Casualties Drop in Eastern Ukraine as Cease-fire Holds

Ukraine's parliament speaker Dmytro Razumkov, right, greets a soldier at a checkpoint in Mayorsk, Donetsk region, Ukraine,…
Europe

Belarus Police Detain Hundreds of Protesters in Minsk

Law enforcement officers scuffle with women during a rally challenging official presidential election results, in Minsk, Belarus, September 19, 2020.
Europe

UK Ambassador to China Stirs Uproar With Photo Seen as Promoting Xi Jinping

Caroline Wilson posted a picture of herself with China's ambassador to the U.K., Liu Xiaoming, in which they hold a copy of Xi Jinping's book "The Governance of China." (Caroline Wilson/Twitter)