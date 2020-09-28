Europe

Poland Rejects Letter From Diplomats Urging Tolerance for LGBT People

By VOA News
September 28, 2020 04:09 PM
A participant holds up a placard reading 'What's next Poland?' as demonstrators gather in front of the European institutions in…
FILE - A participant holds up a placard reading "What's next Poland?" as demonstrators gather in front of the European institutions in Brussels to show their solidarity with Poland's LGBT community, Aug. 19, 2020.

Polish leaders on Monday rejected suggestions that LGBT people in Poland are facing any kind of discrimination or depravation of rights, following the publication of an open letter from 50 ambassadors and international representatives expressing their support for "challenges faced" by the LGBT communities in the nation. 

The ambassadors' appeal, coordinated by Belgium's embassy in Poland and published Sunday, comes as an increasingly visible LGBT community in Poland has faced a backlash from the right-wing government, many local communities and the Catholic Church. 

"Human rights are universal, and everyone, including LGBTI persons, are entitled to their full enjoyment," the letter said, using the acronym for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and intersex people. 

Poland's Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki speaks during a joint press conference with Lithuania's Prime Minister after a…
FILE - Poland's Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki speaks during a press conference in Vilnius, Lithuania, Sept. 17, 2020.

At a news conference Monday, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said he agreed that every person deserves respect but that he completely disagreed with the ambassadors' claim that LGBT people were being deprived of that. 

Morawiecki said no one needs to teach Poland tolerance, "because we are a nation that has learned such tolerance for centuries, and we have given many testimonies to the history of such tolerance."  

Poland's ruling party leaders, including the president, have cast the movement for civil rights for LGBT people as a threat to traditional families. President Andrzej Duda won a second term this year after calling LGBT rights an "ideology" more dangerous than communism. 

Polish President Andrzej Duda speaks to the crowd during an event to commemorate the outbreak of World War II in Gdansk -…
FILE - Polish President Andrzej Duda speaks to a crowd during an event in Gdansk-Westerplatte, Sept. 1, 2020.

Meanwhile, dozens of towns in conservative parts of eastern and southern Poland have passed mostly symbolic resolutions declaring themselves to be "LGBT-free zones," free of LGBT ideology. 

From her Twitter account Sunday, U.S. Ambassador to Poland Georgette Mosbacher tweeted, "Human Rights are not an ideology — they are universal, 50 Ambassadors and Representatives agree."  

The ambassadors' letter paid tribute to the work of the LGBT community in Poland as it seeks to raise awareness about the challenges it faces. The letter was signed by the ambassadors of the United States, many European countries, including Germany, Ukraine and Britain, and other nations such as Japan and Australia. 

The letter was also signed by representatives in Poland of the United Nations, the European Union, the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe, and the Community of Democracies, which is based in Warsaw. 
 

Related Stories

FILE - Members of the lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender (LGBT) community are seen at the Kakuma refugee camp, in Turkana county, northwest of Nairobi, Kenya, Feb. 22, 2020.
Africa
Kenya’s LGBTQ Refugees Face Threats, Attacks at Kakuma Camp 
Some LGBTQ refugees have fled to Nairobi and accuse authorities of failing to prevent attacks
April Zhu
By April Zhu
Thu, 08/13/2020 - 01:18 PM
A protester holds a sign that reads in French "A+A=No. A+B=Yes. B+B=No" during an anti-gay demonstration in Port-au-Prince.
The Americas
In Haiti, More LGBT-friendly Penal Code Prompts Outcry from Pulpit
Protestant pastors vow to defy decree related to same-sex marriages
VOA web editor Sandra Lemaire at her desk in the newsroom
By Sandra Lemaire
Thu, 07/23/2020 - 08:52 AM
Veteran British LGBT rights campaigner Peter Tatchell takes part in the Gay Liberation Front (GLF) pride march in London,…
Race in America
LGBT+ Marches From London to New York Call for End to Racism
A 2018 Stonewall/YouGov survey found more than half of Black, Asian and other minority LGBT+ Britons experienced discrimination from members of their own community
Thomson Reuters Foundation
By Thomson Reuters Foundation
Sat, 06/27/2020 - 07:31 PM
Members of a group supporting LGBT rights protest in Warsaw
Europe
Poles Run for LGBT Equality Ahead of Presidential Vote
Gay rights have provoked fierce debate in campaign
Reuters logo
By Reuters
Sat, 06/20/2020 - 08:42 PM
VOA logo
By
VOA News

Latest News

Europe

Poland Rejects Letter From Diplomats Urging Tolerance for LGBT People

A participant holds up a placard reading 'What's next Poland?' as demonstrators gather in front of the European institutions in…
South & Central Asia

Turkey Vows Support for Azerbaijan in Escalating Nagorno-Karabakh Conflict

An image grab taken from a video made available on the official web site of the Azerbaijani Defence Ministry on September 28,…
COVID-19 Pandemic

Coronavirus Global Death Tally Approaches 1 Million

FILE PHOTO: Healthcare worker carries specimen collection tubes at COVID-19 drive-in testing location in Houston, Texas
Europe

Russia Should Also Be Target of Belarus Sanctions, Former Diplomats Say

Russia's President Vladimir Putin shakes hands with his Belarusian counterpart Alexander Lukashenko during a meeting in Sochi,…
South & Central Asia

Russia Joins US in Urging Cease-fire in Nagorno-Karabakh 

People attend a meeting to recruit military volunteers after Armenian authorities declared martial law and mobilised its male population following clashes with Azerbaijan over the breakaway Nagorno-Karabakh region in Yerevan, Armenia, Sept. 27, 2020.