Europe

Poland’s Duda Begins 2nd Term as President

By VOA News
August 06, 2020 10:36 AM
Poland's conservative President Andrzej Duda,left, and First Lady Agata Kornhauser-Duda, right leave the parliament building following the ceremony of Duda's swearing in for a second five-year term in Warsaw, Poland, August 6, 2020.
Poland's conservative President Andrzej Duda,left, and First Lady Agata Kornhauser-Duda, right leave the parliament building following the ceremony of Duda's swearing in for a second five-year term in Warsaw, Poland, August 6, 2020.

Poland's conservative president, Andrzej Duda, has been sworn in for a second term before parliament members.

Most opposition parliamentarians and some former leaders did not attend the ceremony Thursday, both because of COVID-19 restrictions and to show their disapproval of what they call Duda's disregard for the constitution during his first term, and his almost total acceptance of the ruling right-wing party's policies that have put Poland at odds with European Union leaders.

In a speech to lawmakers after taking the oath of office, Duda said Poland should strengthen Euro-Atlantic ties and cooperate with NATO allies, in particular the United States.

Last week, Poland's Defense Ministry announced the U.S. would establish a permanent military presence in Poland by deploying around 1,000 troops.

Many seats for opposition lawmakers were empty, except for several members who wore outfits and masks in rainbow colors and held up copies of the Polish constitution at the end of Duda's speech.

Duda won 51.03% of votes in the July 12 election runoff while his challenger, liberal Warsaw Mayor Rafal Trzaskowski, received 48.97% votes. 

VOA logo
By
VOA News

Latest News

Europe

Poland’s Duda Begins 2nd Term as President

Poland's conservative President Andrzej Duda,left, and First Lady Agata Kornhauser-Duda, right leave the parliament building following the ceremony of Duda's swearing in for a second five-year term in Warsaw, Poland, August 6, 2020.
Europe

Beirut Blasts Reverberate in Lebanese Diaspora

Members of the Lebanese community hold a giant Lebanese flag during a vigil in memory of victims of the deadly blast in Beirut, in front of Sacre Coeur Basilica in Paris, France, Aug. 5, 2020.
Europe

Turkey Considers Leaving European Domestic Violence Pact

A demonstrator wearing a protective face masks holds up a placard reading 'Stand up against violence towards women' during a…
Extremism Watch

US Action Against IS Financier Shows Jihadists’ Cash Flow Continues from Turkey

People exchange money in the city of Idlib, Syria, Saturday, June 20, 2020. In the northwestern province of Idlib, the last…
2020 USA Votes

US Exposes Russian Tactics to Sway American Elections

FILE - A misinformation newsstand is seen in midtown Manhattan on Oct. 30, 2018, aiming to educate news consumers about the dangers of disinformation, or fake news, in the lead-up to the US midterm elections. The newsstand was set up by the Columbia