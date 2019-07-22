Europe

Poland's Politicians Condemn Aggression Against LGBT March

By Associated Press
July 22, 2019 08:46 AM
Police use tear gas against a group of young men trying to block the first LGBT pride parade in the eastern Polish city of Bialystok, July 20, 2019.
Police use tear gas against a group of young men trying to block the first LGBT pride parade in the eastern Polish city of Bialystok, July 20, 2019.

WARSAW - Poland's politicians are condemning violence against the first LGBT rights parade through the eastern city of Bialystok.

Police said Monday that 28 “hooligans” have been detained and have heard charges of disturbing a legal gathering.

Local police have published images of at least two more men suspected of having thrown bottles and stones at police and at the marchers Saturday.  Police responded with tear gas.

The interior minister in the right-wing government, Elzbieta Witek, and the deputy prime minister Beata Szydlo, have condemned the violence and spoke in favor of tolerance.  

The spokesman for Poland's Roman Catholic Church said that “violence and contempt” can't be accepted.  

The government has tolerated marches by far-right extremists in Bialystok in the past.
 

Related Stories

00:03:07
USA
America's LGBTQ Community Marks 50 Years of Gay Rights Movement
Movement was spurred on by people who wanted to make a change, but didn't realize they would change US history
Default Author Profile
Written By
Associated Press