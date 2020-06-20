Europe

Poles Run for LGBT Equality Ahead of Presidential Vote

By Reuters
June 20, 2020 08:42 PM
Members of a group supporting LGBT rights protest in Warsaw
Members of a group supporting LGBT rights protest in Warsaw, Poland, June 20, 2020.

WARSAW, POLAND - Around a hundred Poles took part in an "Equality Run" on Saturday, condemning discrimination against the lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender (LGBT) community during a presidential election campaign where gay rights have provoked fierce debate.

The run took place as a number of anti-government protests from groups including LGBT rights protesters and feminists took place in Warsaw.

Facing an increasingly tight contest for the June 28 vote, incumbent President Andrzej Duda, an ally of ruling nationalists Law and Justice (PiS), has attempted to rally his conservative base by taking aim at what he calls LGBT "ideology."

PiS has said this is a foreign influence undermining traditional values.

"We need to show that we are everywhere, that we exist, we do sport, we have fun, it's not like we are people with a foreign ideology," said 26-year-old office worker Zoska Marcinek before the race.

The runners, some decked out in the rainbow flag of the LGBT community, ran 5 kilometers along the banks of the Vistula river.

Duda has drawn criticism for comparing the push for LGBT rights to Soviet indoctrination. A member of his campaign team said in a television broadcast last Saturday that LGBT people were not equal with "normal" people.

Duda has said his words on LGBT "ideology" and communism were taken out of context, while his campaign team has rejected accusations of homophobia.

Around 200-300 people gathered at a separate protest called "People, not an Ideology" in central Warsaw, brandishing placards with slogans like "Make Peace, Stop PiS."

"I am a normal person... like every other person, and I demand equality," said 22-year-old student Weronika Tomikowska during the protest.

LGBT rights have been major campaign theme in staunchly Catholic Poland since the main opposition candidate and Warsaw mayor Rafal Trzaskowski introduced a sex education program in city schools over a year ago that includes teaching about LGBT issues. 

Related Stories

The Global Rainbow, a large scale outdoor laser projection created by New York artist Yvette Mattern is projected into the…
Arts & Culture
Virtual Global Pride Event to Celebrate LGBTQIA+ Community
Twenty-four-hour international event in partnership with Black Lives Matter aims to promote solidarity, acceptance
VOA logo
By VOA News
Wed, 06/17/2020 - 16:52
Joseph Fons holding a Pride Flag, stands in front of the U.S. Supreme Court building after the court ruled that a federal law banning workplace discrimination also covers sexual orientation, in Washington, D.C.
USA
High Court Decision Spotlights GOP Divide Over LGBT Rights
That ruling came just two days after a freshman GOP congressman who had officiated at a same-sex wedding lost his party's nomination in a conservative Virginia district
AP logo
By Associated Press
Wed, 06/17/2020 - 09:51
FILE - LGBTQ activists and supporters hold a rally outside the U.S. Supreme Court as it hears arguments in a major LGBTQ rights case in Washington, Oct. 8, 2019.
USA
With Landmark Decision, US Supreme Court Expands Protections for LGBTQ Workers
LGBTQ rights advocates say work is not done and are now pressing Congress to pass the Equality Act to obtain protection in areas such as housing, credit and education
Masood Farivar
By Masood Farivar
Tue, 06/16/2020 - 21:28
Quarantine workers spray disinfectants at night spots of Itaewon neighborhood, following the coronavirus disease (COVID-19)…
COVID-19 Pandemic
South Korea Attempts to Contain Outbreak Amid LGBTQ Backlash
South Korean coronavirus outbreak linked to nightclub district sparks backlash against LGBTQ community and raises privacy concerns
VOA logo
By VOA News
Mon, 05/11/2020 - 16:38
Reuters logo
By
Reuters

Latest news

COVID-19 Pandemic

UK to Announce New 'One Meter Plus' Social Distancing Rule, Report Says

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson washes his hands in the playground during a visit to Bovingdon Primary School in…
Europe

3 Die in Stabbing Attack in English Town of Reading, Reports Say

Police officers are seen at a police cordon in central Reading, west of London, on June 20, 2020 following a stabbing incident…
South & Central Asia

Georgia Marks First Anniversary of Anti-Kremlin Protest

An activist wearing a face mask to protect against coronavirus holds the Georgian flag during a rally in Tbilisi, Georgia,…
Europe

Poles Run for LGBT Equality Ahead of Presidential Vote

Members of a group supporting LGBT rights protest in Warsaw
Middle East

Turkey Seeks Diplomatic Gains After Risky Libya Military Intervention

Turkey's Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu speaks during a joint press conference with Italy's Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio, in Ankara, Turkey, June 19, 2020. Turkey and Italy continue to work for a lasting peace and political solution in Libya.