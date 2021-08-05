Europe

Police Arrest 11 Over Racist Abuse of England Players After Euro Final

By Reuters
August 05, 2021 09:46 AM
FILE PHOTO: Stand Up to Racism Demonstration at the Marcus Rashford mural after it was defaced following the Euro 2020 Final between Italy and England
FILE PHOTO: Stand Up to Racism Demonstration at the Marcus Rashford mural after it was defaced following the Euro 2020 Final between Italy and England.

LONDON - British police have arrested 11 people as part of an investigation into the online racist abuse directed at some of the Black players in the England soccer team following their defeat in last month's Euro 2020 final.

Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka were the targets of the abuse after they missed spot-kicks in a penalty shootout with Italy which settled the July 11 final after the game finished as a 1-1 draw.

The incident prompted a police investigation and drew wide condemnation from the England captain, manager, royalty, religious leaders and politicians.

The UK Football Policing Unit said 207 posts on social media were identified as criminal, of which 123 accounts belong to individuals overseas and 34 from the United Kingdom.

"There are people out there who believe they can hide behind a social media profile and get away with posting such abhorrent comments. They need to think again," Chief Constable Mark Roberts, National Police Chiefs' Council Football Policing Lead, said in a statement.

"We have investigators proactively seeking out abusive comments in connection to the match and, if they meet a criminal threshold, those posting them will be arrested.

"Our investigation is continuing at pace and we are grateful for those who have taken time to report racist posts to us."

A Twitter Inc spokesperson said last month they had removed more than 1,000 tweets and permanently suspended a number of accounts, while Facebook Inc said it too had quickly removed abusive comments.

Related Stories

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Stand Up to Racism Demonstration at the Marcus Rashford mural after it was defaced following the…
Arts & Culture
Boris Johnson Promises Measures to Protect Soccer Players from Online Abuse
Move comes after three Black players for English national team faced abuse, some of it racial, after missing crucial penalty shots in Euro 2020 final
VOA logo
By VOA News
Wed, 07/14/2021 - 01:39 PM
England's Bukayo Saka has his shot saved in the penalty shoot-out during the Euro 2020 soccer championship final match between England and Italy at Wembley Stadium in London, July 11, 2021.
Europe
Racist Attacks on England's Black Soccer Players Condemned 
England’s defeat on penalty kicks in the European soccer cup final triggered a barrage of online racist attacks against Black players who missed goals in the shootout 
Sabina Castelfranco
By Sabina Castelfranco
Mon, 07/12/2021 - 03:31 PM
Reuters logo
By
Reuters

Latest News

Press Freedom

China Lodges Protest With BBC Over Flood Reporting 

An aerial view shows a flooded road following heavy rainfall in Zhengzhou, Henan province, China, July 23, 2021.
Middle East

Britain's Top General Calls for Retaliation on Iran for Drone Strike 

The oil tanker Mercer Street, which came under attack last week off Oman, is seen moored off Fujairah, United Arab Emirates,…
Europe

Greece Grapples with Massive Forest Fires, Evacuations

FILE PHOTO: A firefighter reacts as a wildfire burns at Varympompi suburb north of Athens, Greece, August 3, 2021. REUTERS…
COVID-19 Pandemic

WHO Wants Moratorium on Booster Shots Until Low Income Countries Catch up

FILE PHOTO: World Health Organization Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus attends a news conference in Geneva
Europe

Fires Rage in Turkey as Anger Grows over Grounded Firefighting Aircraft

A helicopter flies as a fire engulfs the area in Oren, near Bodrum, Turkey, Aug. 3, 2021.