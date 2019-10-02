Police: Finnish Attacker Acted Alone, suspected of Murder

Europe

October 2, 2019 10:52 AM
Police vans are seen in front of the Herman shopping center where the Savo Vocational College is located in Kuopio, Finland, Oct. 1, 2019.
HELSINKI - Finnish police said Wednesday they believe a man who killed a woman and wounded nine other people while wielding a sword and a firearm inside a classroom acted alone.

Chief investigator Olli Toyras of the National Bureau of Investigation says the man, who wasn't officially named, is suspected of murder and several murder attempts. No motive or reason for Tuesday's attack at a vocational school was immediately known.

Police fired twice to stop the man, a Finnish citizen born in 1994, after he refused to obey a police order, Toyras said Wednesday. The suspect, who was seriously wounded, is in custody at a hospital.

Toyras said the man was a student at the Savo Vocational College, which occupies the second floor of the Herman shopping center in Kuopio, central Finland. The city is 350 kilometers (220 miles) northeast of the capital, Helsinki.

Finnish media say the victim was a student at the school and “the primary target” of the dark-clad attacker who entered a class with a bag and took out a sword and struck the teacher with it. They said those injured were students and staff of the school, mostly women aged 15-50.

It wasn't clear if the attacker used his firearm.

Due to the attack, flags were lowered to half-mast on public government offices and institutions across the Nordic country on Wednesday.

 

