Europe

Polish Author Tokarczuk and Austria's Handke Win Nobel Literature Prize

By VOANews
October 10, 2019 07:47 AM
Members of the Nobel Committee for Literature announce the winners of the 2018 and 2019 Nobel Prize in Literature at the Swedish Academy in Stockholm, Oct. 10, 2019.
Members of the Nobel Committee for Literature, Chairman Anders Olsson, Per Wastberg, Rebecka Karde, Mikaela Blomqvist and Henrik Petersen announce the winners of the 2018 and 2019 Nobel Prize in Literature at the Swedish Academy in Stockholm, Oct. 10

Polish author Olga Tokarczuk and Austria's Peter Handke have been awarded the Nobel Literature Prize.

The award was not given last year, so Handke won the 2019 prize  for "an influential work that with linguistic ingenuity has explored the periphery and the specificity of human experience” while Tokarczuk won the 2018 prize “for a narrative imagination that with encyclopedic passion represents the crossing of boundaries as a form of life.”

Each author will receive a $918,000 cash award.

The Swedish Academy did not name a winner for the prize last year following accusations of sexual abuse and other wrongdoing by people connected to the academy.

The coveted Nobel Peace prize will be awarded on Friday.  

 

 

 

 

Related Stories

Goran K Hansson, Secretary General of the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences, and academy members Sara Snogerup Linse and Olof…
Science & Health
3 Win Nobel in Chemistry for Work on Lithium-Ion Batteries
Their contributions to lithium-ion batteries have reshaped energy storage and transformed cars, mobile phones and many other devices in an increasingly portable and electronic world
Default Author Profile
By Associated Press
Wed, 10/09/2019 - 06:44
A screen displays the portraits of the laureates of the 2019 Nobel Prize in Physics (L-R) James Peebles, Michel Mayor and Didier Queloz, during a news conference at the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences in Stockholm, Sweden, October 8, 2019.
USA
Nobel Prize in Physics Honors Contributions to Cosmology
Laureates include pair who discovered first exoplanet that orbits solar-type star
Default Author Profile
By VOA News
Tue, 10/08/2019 - 09:51
Nobel medecine - William G. Kaelin Jr, Sir Peter J. Ratcliffe and Gregg L. Semenza,
USA
Three Scientists Share Medicine Nobel For Work on Oxygen in Cells
Nobel Committee says advances paved the way for fighting anemia and cancer
Default Author Profile
By VOA News
Mon, 10/07/2019 - 07:37
Default Author Profile
Written By
VOANews