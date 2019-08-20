Europe

Polish Opposition Unites in Bid to Wrest Senate From Ruling Nationalists

By Reuters
August 20, 2019 12:33 AM
FILE - People attend the Polish regional elections, at a polling station in Warsaw, Poland, Oct. 21, 2018.
FILE - People attend the Polish regional elections, at a polling station in Warsaw, Poland, Oct. 21, 2018.

WARSAW - Polish opposition parties have joined forces to try to win a majority in the upper house of parliament, the Senate, in parliamentary elections on Oct. 13, as they struggle to oust the ruling nationalist Law and Justice party (PiS) from power.

Opinion polls show PiS winning a second four-year term with more than 40 percent of the vote for the more powerful lower house, the Sejm, which is elected on a system of proportional representation based on party lists.

But the Senate is chosen on a system of first-past-the-post, whereby the candidate who wins most votes in a given constituency is duly elected. By agreeing not to put up rival candidates, the opposition parties increase their chances of defeating PiS.

"We believe that a list of jointly agreed candidates for the Senate offers us an opportunity to win the Senate elections," Krzysztof Gawkowski, secretary-general of the leftist Wiosna party, told private Radio Zet on Sunday.

The Senate scrutinizes, debates and can reject legislation passed by the Sejm.

Critics say PiS has used its current majority in both the Sejm and the Senate to rush through bills without proper oversight or time to analyze their impact.

PiS, a socially conservative, eurosceptic party but which leans to the left on economic policy, hopes to win a two thirds majority in the Sejm in the October election, which would allow it to change Poland's constitution.

But the opposition could block such a move if it held a majority of the Senate's 100 seats.

The opposition groupings involved in the Senate deal include the centrist Civic Coalition and several leftist parties.

"If the opposition parties don't compete with each other (in the Senate race) and unite behind one candidate in each district, they have a chance to win a Senate majority," said Anna Materska-Sosnowska, a political scientist at Warsaw University.

PiS was quick to dismiss the opposition initiative. One PiS senator, Jan Maria Jackowski, told the Wyborcza.pl portal that according to his party's analysis, PiS was still on track to win more than half of the seats in the Senate.

"On that side there are only negative emotions, their only program is that they are anti-PiS. We are a party that has a real program," Joachim Brudzinski, an MEP and the head of PiS' campaign team, told reporters on Monday.

Related Stories

Poland's parliament speaker Marek Kuchcinski speaks during a news conference in Warsaw, Poland, Aug. 8, 2019.
Europe
Poland's Ruling Party Emerges Unscathed from Flights Scandal
Recent survey conducted for the Rzeczpospolita daily by IBRIS showed the Law and Justice (PiS) party winning 41.2% of votes, versus 41.7% shown in an IBRIS poll before the flights were reported by Polish media
Default Author Profile
By Reuters
August 12, 2019
FILE - Poland's Supreme Court building in Warsaw, Poland, Oct. 22, 2018. The European Union's top court has ruled that a Polish law that pushed Supreme Court judges into early retirement violates EU law.
Europe
EU Court Says Poland's Supreme Court Reforms Unlawful
European Union's top court finds a law that pushed Poland's Supreme Court judges into early retirement violates EU law
Default Author Profile
By Associated Press
June 24, 2019
Leader of the ruling Law and Justice party, Jaroslaw Kaczynski votes to approve a law on court control, in the parliament in Warsaw, Poland, July 20, 2017.
Europe
Poland Party Leader Promises More Pricey Social Benefits
Poland’s ruling party leader has pledged more social benefits for families with children and for the elderly as he opened the right-wing party’s campaign ahead of key elections this year. Speaking at a party convention Saturday, Jaroslaw Kaczynski announced an upgrade to the generous social program of his Law and Justice party, a policy that has kept the party on top of the political polls since it won power in 2015. But opinion polls show the party…
Robert Biedron addresses the founding convention of his new center-left party "Wiosna" (Spring), in Warsaw, Poland, Sunday, Feb. 3, 2019.
Europe
Progressive Politician Seeks Polish 'Spring' with New Party
A former lawmaker who is openly gay launched a progressive party in Poland ahead of two elections this year, presenting a program Sunday that includes phasing out coal production and liberalizing the abortion laws. At an inaugural convention in Warsaw, Robert Biedron announced the new party's name, Wiosna, or "Spring,'' and vowed to work to unify the bitterly divided country.  "The last years were cold and gloomy. Instead of…
Default Author Profile
Written By
Reuters