Europe

Pope Calls on World Leaders to Remember All Segments of Society Fighting COVID-19

By VOA News
September 23, 2020 12:43 PM
Pope Francis greets faithful as he arrives at the San Damaso courtyard for the weekly general audience at the Vatican,…
Pope Francis greets faithful as he arrives at the San Damaso courtyard for the weekly general audience at the Vatican, Sept. 23, 2020.

Pope Francis once again used his weekly general audience Wednesday at the Vatican to discuss the COVID-19 pandemic and urged the world's leaders to remember all segments of society as they fight the coronavirus and work to rebuild world economies. 

Speaking before a limited group of masked faithful in a Vatican courtyard, Francis said everyone has something to contribute as the world attempts to emerge from this crisis But, he said, society's leaders must respect and promote "the intermediate or lower levels" of society.    

People attend Pope Francis' weekly general audience at the San Damaso courtyard, at the Vatican, September 23, 2020. REUTERS…
People attend Pope Francis' weekly general audience at the San Damaso courtyard, at the Vatican, Sept. 23, 2020.

He added that multinationals and pharmaceutical companies do not have all the answers.  

"The largest financial companies are listened to rather than the people or the ones who really move the economy," Pope Francis said Wednesday. "Multinational companies are listened to more than social movements. Putting it in everyday language, they listen more to the powerful than to the weak." 

The pope called for an inclusive rethink of the economic, social and political structures of the global economy that he says have showed weakness during the health crisis. 

Francis has long insisted on the need to involve society's most marginal groups — the indigenous, the poor and the elderly — in making decisions about their own future. 

"Let's think about the cure for the virus; the large pharmaceutical companies are listened to more than the health care workers employed on the front lines in hospitals or in refugee camps. This is not a good path," said Pope Francis.

The pope next week is expected to release an encyclical on fraternity and solidarity in the post-COVID world. 
 

Related Stories

Pope Francis greets faithful as he attends the weekly general audience at the Vatican, September 16, 2020. Vatican Media/…
Europe
Pope Francis Links COVID-19 Pandemic With Care for Environment
The pope says we need to care for the planet as we look after each other
VOA logo
By VOA News
Wed, 09/16/2020 - 01:26 PM
Pope Francis asks the faithful to keep safety distance as he arrives during his weekly general audience in San Damaso courtyard…
Europe
Pope Warns Against Politicizing Coronavirus Pandemic 
During limited public audience, Pope Francis urges faithful to maintain social distance, 'each person’s good is common good' 
VOA logo
By VOA News
Wed, 09/09/2020 - 10:51 AM
Pope Francis greets a group of nuns during his weekly general audience, in Paul VI Hall at the Vatican, Jan. 15, 2020.
Europe
Pope Francis to Hold General Audience Again to Limited Public 
Consequences of the pandemic still a major concern for Pope Francis 
Sabina Castelfranco
By Sabina Castelfranco
Sun, 08/30/2020 - 01:28 PM
FILE - Pope Francis delivers the Urbi and Orbi prayer in an empty St. Peter's Square, at the Vatican, March 27, 2020.
Europe
What Happens When Pandemic Locks down A Globe-Trotting Pope?  
The pandemic has offered Pope Francis new opportunities to spread his messages of solidarity, social justice and care for the most vulnerable, but it has also left him isolated
AP logo
By Associated Press
Sun, 08/30/2020 - 07:44 AM
VOA logo
By
VOA News

Latest News

Europe

Pope Calls on World Leaders to Remember All Segments of Society Fighting COVID-19

Pope Francis greets faithful as he arrives at the San Damaso courtyard for the weekly general audience at the Vatican,…
Europe

Brussels Unveils New Migrant Plan

Migrants carry their belongings as they flee from Moria to the capital of Mytilene, on the northeastern island of Lesbos, Greece, Sept. 17, 2020.
COVID-19 Pandemic

German Coronavirus App Transmits 1.2 million Test Results in First 100 Days, Officials Say

Rainer Knirsch, Telekom press spokesman, wears a mouth and nose protector with the app's logo at the beginning of a press conference on the 100-day Corona Warning App at the Federal Press Conference Center in Berlin, Sept. 23, 2020.
Europe

French Authorities Shut Down Eiffel Tower Briefly After Bomb Threat

French police officers secure the bridge leading to the Eiffel Tower, Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020 in Paris. Paris police have…
Europe

Belarus President Inaugurated Despite Election Protests

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko takes his oath of office during his inauguration ceremony at the Palace of the…