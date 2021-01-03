Europe

Pope Criticizes People Going on Holiday to Flee COVID Lockdowns

By Reuters
January 03, 2021 09:06 AM
Pope Francis speaks during the weekly general audience at the Vatican Apostolic Library, Dec. 30, 2020.
Pope Francis speaks during the weekly general audience at the Vatican Apostolic Library, Dec. 30, 2020. (Credit: Vatican Media)

VATICAN CITY - Pope Francis condemned on Sunday people who had gone abroad on holiday to escape coronavirus lockdowns, saying they needed to show greater awareness of the suffering of others.

Speaking after his weekly noon blessing, Francis said he had read newspaper reports of people catching flights to flee government curbs and seek fun elsewhere.

"They didn't think about those who were staying at home, of the economic problems of many people who have been hit hard by the lockdown, of the sick people. (They thought) only about going on holiday and having fun," the pope said.

"This really saddened me," he said in a video address from the library of the Vatican's Apostolic Palace.

The traditional Angelus blessing is normally given from a window overlooking St. Peter's Square, but it was moved indoors to prevent any crowds gathering and limit the spread of COVID-19.

"We don't know what 2021 will reserve for us, but what all of us can do together is make a bit more of an effort to take care of each other. There is the temptation to take care only of our own interests," he added.

Many countries have imposed strict restrictions to prevent the spread of coronavirus, which has killed more than 84 million people worldwide, according to the latest Reuters tally.
 

Related Stories

Pope Francis delivers Angelus prayer from Vatican Apostolic Library
Europe
Pope Reappears After Pain Flare-up, Calls for Peace in New Year Message
It was believed to be the first time since he became pope in 2013 that Francis, who turned 84 last month, has been prevented by health reasons from leading a major papal event
Reuters logo
By Reuters
Fri, 01/01/2021 - 09:54 AM
FILE - Pope Francis leads the Mass on Christmas Eve in St. Peter's Basilica amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic at the Vatican, Dec. 24, 2020.
COVID-19 Pandemic
Pope Will Not Lead New Year Services Because of Flare Up of Leg Pain
It was the first time in years that Francis, who turned 84 this month, has had to skip a papal event for health reasons
Reuters logo
By Reuters
Thu, 12/31/2020 - 08:26 AM
Pope Francis wears a protective mask before delivering his traditional Christmas Day Urbi et Orbi speech from inside the Hall of Blessings instead of from the St. Peter's square due to COVID-19 regulations, Vatican, Dec. 25, 2020.
COVID-19 Pandemic
Pope Francis Calls on World to Share Vaccines in Face of Pandemic
Francis delivers Christmas message from indoors in break with tradition
Sabina Castelfranco
By Sabina Castelfranco
Fri, 12/25/2020 - 09:14 AM
Pope Francis stands in front of a statue of Baby Jesus as he celebrates Mass on Christmas eve, at St. Peter's basilica at the…
Europe
Pope Urges Help for Poor at Low-key Christmas Eve Mass Curbed by Pandemic
He notes that Jesus himself was born a poor outcast
Reuters logo
By Reuters
Thu, 12/24/2020 - 08:22 PM
Reuters logo
By
Reuters

Latest News

Europe

Pope Criticizes People Going on Holiday to Flee COVID Lockdowns

Pope Francis speaks during the weekly general audience at the Vatican Apostolic Library, Dec. 30, 2020.
Europe

Fifth Body Found in Norway Mudslide; 5 Still Missing

Rescue crews work at the site of a landslide and crater in Ask in Gjerdrum,on January 2, 2021, following a landslide in the…
COVID-19 Pandemic

Hundreds Charged With COVID Violations After French New Year’s Rave

French Gendarmes break up a rave near a disused hangar in Lieuron about 40km (around 24 miles) south of Rennes, on January 2,…
COVID-19 Pandemic

In Graying Italy, the Old Defy Biases Laid Bare by Pandemic

A resident (L) of the Domenico Sartor nursing home in Castelfranco Veneto, near Venice, Italy, hugs her visiting daughter through a plastic screen in a so-called "Hug Room" amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
VOA News on China

EU-China Investment Deal Threatens US-Europe Relations

(FILES) In this file photograph taken on June 29, 2015, a Chinese flag (L) is draped beside the European Union (EU) flag during…