Europe

Pope Francis Links COVID-19 Pandemic With Care for Environment

By VOA News
September 16, 2020 01:26 PM
Pope Francis greets faithful as he attends the weekly general audience at the Vatican, September 16, 2020. Vatican Media/…
Pope Francis greets faithful as he attends the weekly general audience at the Vatican, Sept. 16, 2020.

In his weekly general audience Wednesday at the Vatican, Pope Francis said the coronavirus pandemic has shown that there is a link between people's health and the state of the environment. 

In his comments to his largely masked and socially distanced crowd, Francis spoke about the interconnectedness of people and the planet. He said to emerge from the COVID-19 pandemic, "We need to look after and care for each other. And we must support those who care for the weakest, the sick and the elderly." 

The pope said people must also extend this care to what he called "our common home — to the Earth and to every creature." 

Pope Francis arrives in the St. Damaso courtyard on the occasion of the weekly general audience at the Vatican, Sept. 16, 2020.

Francis told the crowd that abusing the "ecosystems that God created" was a "grave sin."  

He added, "Today, I was reading in the newspaper about those two great glaciers in Antarctica, near the Amundsen Sea. They are about to fall. It will be terrible, because the sea level will rise, and this will bring many, many difficulties and cause so much harm. And why? Because of global warming, not caring for the environment, not caring for the common home," he said. 

The pope said there was a practical purpose in caring for the environment. 

 "We cannot expect to continue to grow on a material level without taking care of the common home that welcomes us," he said. 

He added that exploiting nature ultimately means exploiting other people. 

Francis is expected to elaborate on the themes of solidarity, fraternity and care for creation in an encyclical he is expected to sign Oct. 3 on living in the post-COVID-19 world. 
 

Related Stories

Pope Francis asks the faithful to keep safety distance as he arrives during his weekly general audience in San Damaso courtyard…
Europe
Pope Warns Against Politicizing Coronavirus Pandemic 
During limited public audience, Pope Francis urges faithful to maintain social distance, 'each person’s good is common good' 
VOA logo
By VOA News
Wed, 09/09/2020 - 10:51 AM
Pope Francis greets a group of nuns during his weekly general audience, in Paul VI Hall at the Vatican, Jan. 15, 2020.
Europe
Pope Francis to Hold General Audience Again to Limited Public 
Consequences of the pandemic still a major concern for Pope Francis 
Sabina Castelfranco
By Sabina Castelfranco
Sun, 08/30/2020 - 01:28 PM
FILE - Pope Francis delivers the Urbi and Orbi prayer in an empty St. Peter's Square, at the Vatican, March 27, 2020.
Europe
What Happens When Pandemic Locks down A Globe-Trotting Pope?  
The pandemic has offered Pope Francis new opportunities to spread his messages of solidarity, social justice and care for the most vulnerable, but it has also left him isolated
AP logo
By Associated Press
Sun, 08/30/2020 - 07:44 AM
VOA logo
By
VOA News

Latest News

Europe

Pope Francis Links COVID-19 Pandemic With Care for Environment

Pope Francis greets faithful as he attends the weekly general audience at the Vatican, September 16, 2020. Vatican Media/…
COVID-19 Pandemic

Turkey Accused of Coronavirus Cover-Up as Cases Rise

Health workers and doctors wearing personal protective equipment hold a protest against the Turkish goverment's health policy in front of Istanbul University medical faculty, Sept. 15, 2020.
Europe

In Europe, Native American History Celebrated During Mayflower Commemoration

Co-curator Jo Loosemore, right, and Kate Johnson, Exhibitions Office Plymouth, prepare a recently created wampum belt made by members of the Wampanoag Native America people, to put on display in Southampton, England, Aug. 13, 2020.
Europe

Greece Arrests Suspected Arsonists After Fire at Migrant Camp 

Plainclothes police officers escort four migrants who are detained as suspects for a fire that burned the Moria camp for…
Europe

EU Commission President Calls on Member Nations for Unity

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen addresses the plenary during her first State of the Union speech at the European Parliament in Brussels, Belgium, Sept. 16, 2020.