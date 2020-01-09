Europe

Pope Slams Leaders on 'Weak' Response to Climate Change

By AFP
January 09, 2020 12:06 PM
Pope Francis poses for an official photograph with diplomats accredited to the Holy See at the end of the traditional exchange…
Pope Francis poses for an official photograph with diplomats accredited to the Holy See at the end of the traditional exchange of the New Year greetings, in the Sistine Chapel at the Vatican, January 9, 2020.

VATICAN CITY - Pope Francis accused world leaders on Thursday of failing to listen to the concerns of youngsters pushing for global action against climate change.

In his annual speech to Vatican diplomats, the pontiff said climate change was a "concern of everyone," despite a tepid response from the international community.

"Many young people have become active in calling the attention of political leaders to the issue of climate change. Care for our common home ought to be a concern of everyone," he said.

"Sadly, the urgency of this ecological conversion seems not to have been grasped by international politics, where the response to the problems raised by global issues such as climate change remains very weak and a source of grave concern."

Since his papacy began in 2013, the Argentine pontiff has often argued for better protection of the environment. In April, he met teenage climate activist Greta Thunberg, who launched the Fridays for Future youth moment against climate change.

That movement has seen millions of people go on strike or spill into the streets demanding climate action.

Around the world, governments faced with a crescendo of deadly weather and dire alarms from science have failed to signal a real determination to act.

Francis said the UN conference in Madrid in December -- widely considered to have been a flop -- raised "serious concern about the will of the international community to confront with wisdom and effectiveness the phenomenon of global warming".

The climate crisis threatening the planet "demands a collective response capable of placing the common good over particular interests," Francis said.

He prayed for those affected by devastating fires in Australia and other areas of Oceania.

Australia's months-long bushfire disaster has killed at least 26 people, destroyed more than 2,000 homes and scorched some eight million hectares (80,000 square kilometres) -- an area the size of Ireland.

Related Stories

Pope Francis presides over a Mass for the solemnity of St. Mary at the beginning of the new year, in St. Peter's Basilica at…
Europe
Pope: Sorry I Lost Patience With Hand-Shaker Who Yanked Me
Pope Francis has apologized for hitting the hand of a well-wisher who grabbed him and yanked him toward her
AP logo
By Associated Press
Wed, 01/01/2020 - 10:21
Monsignor John Kennedy, the head of the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith discipline section, speaks during an interview on the terrace of the section's offices at the Vatican, Dec. 9, 2019.
Europe
Vatican Tribunal now Overwhelmed by Clergy Sex Abuse Cases
The Vatican office responsible for investigating clergy sex abuse cases says it is overwhelmed
AP logo
By Associated Press
Fri, 12/20/2019 - 03:39
AFP logo
Written By
AFP
Europe

Spain Court Refuses to Recognize Catalan Separatist as MEP

FILE - Jailed Catalan politician Oriol Junqueras leaves after getting his parliamentary credentials at Spanish Parliament, in Madrid, Spain, May 20, 2019.
Europe

Statue Mocking Donald Trump Torched in Slovenia

A wooden statue resembling Donald Trump is built near Kamnik, Slovenia.
Europe

Pope Slams Leaders on 'Weak' Response to Climate Change

Pope Francis poses for an official photograph with diplomats accredited to the Holy See at the end of the traditional exchange…
Europe

Norway to Take 600 Migrants Evacuated to Rwanda From Libya

FILE PHOTO: An illegal African migrant prays at a detention camp in Tripoli, Libya, March 22, 2017. REUTERS/Ismail Zitouny -…
VOA News on Iran

Iranian Investigators: Ukrainian Plane on Fire Before Crash

Relatives of the flight crew members of the Ukraine International Airlines Boeing 737-800 plane that crashed in Iran, mourn at…

Latest news