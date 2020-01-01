Europe

Pope: Sorry I Lost Patience With Hand-Shaker Who Yanked Me

By Associated Press
January 01, 2020 10:21 AM
Pope Francis presides over a Mass for the solemnity of St. Mary at the beginning of the new year, in St. Peter's Basilica at…
Pope Francis presides over a Mass for the solemnity of St. Mary at the beginning of the new year, in St. Peter's Basilica at the Vatican, Jan. 1, 2020.

VATICAN CITY - Pope Francis has apologized for hitting the hand of a well-wisher who grabbed him and yanked him toward her.

In his new year's wishes to the public in St. Peter's Square on Wednesday, Francis confessed to losing his patience with the woman while he was strolling in the square Tuesday night to admire the Vatican's Nativity scene.

Cameras captured the scene when the woman, from behind a barrier, reached out and grabbed the pope's hand, pulling him violently toward her. Francis reacted sharply, exclaimed something and then slapped her hand so she would let him go. Frowning in anger, he turned and strode away.

In his impromptu remarks Wednesday, Francis said "so many times we lose patience. Me, too." He then added "I say 'excuse me' for the bad example" he gave in the incident Tuesday.

AP logo
Written By
Associated Press
Europe

Pope: Sorry I Lost Patience With Hand-Shaker Who Yanked Me

Pope Francis presides over a Mass for the solemnity of St. Mary at the beginning of the new year, in St. Peter's Basilica at…
Europe

Fire Kills More Than 30 Animals at Zoo in Western Germany

Firefighters stand in front of the burning monkey house at Krefeld Zoo, in Krefeld, Germnay, Wednesday Jan 1, 2020. A fire at a…
Europe

On New Year, Pope Wishes the Faithful a 2020 of Peace

Pope Francis leads a Mass marking the World Day of Peace in St. Peter's Basilica at the Vatican, January 1, 2020. REUTERS/Remo…
Europe

French Unions Vow No Surrender in Month-Long Strike

People demonstrate while musicians of the Paris Opera play during a protest outside the Opera Bastille at Place de la Bastille…
Europe

What Repatriation of French General Might Do for Franco-Russian Ties

French President Emmanuel Macron, right, and Russian President Vladimir Putin wave at the Elysee Palace Monday, Dec. 9, 2019 in…