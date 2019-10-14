Europe

Pope's Bodyguard Resigns Over New Financial Leaks Scandal

By Associated Press
October 14, 2019 11:13 AM
Vatican head of security Domenico Giani, top center, speaks to a group of cardinals during a canonization Mass in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican, Oct. 13, 2019.
Vatican head of security Domenico Giani, top center, speaks to a group of cardinals during a canonization Mass in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican, Oct. 13, 2019.

VATICAN CITY - Pope Francis' chief bodyguard has resigned over the leak of a Vatican police flyer identifying five Holy See employees who were suspended as part of a financial investigation.
 
The Vatican said Monday that Vatican police chief Domenico Giani bore no responsibility for the leaked flyer but resigned so as not to disrupt the investigation and “out of love for the church and faithfulness” to the pope.
 
The person who leaked the document to Italian newsweekly L'Espresso remains unknown.

Giani has stood by Francis' side and jogged alongside his popemobile during hundreds of public appearances and foreign trips.

The police chief signed the Oct. 2 flyer after his agents raided two Vatican offices in the investigation of financial irregularities surrounding a London real estate deal.

