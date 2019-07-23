Europe

Portugal Declares Major Wildfire Under Control

By Associated Press
July 23, 2019 10:58 AM
A burnt car is seen following a fire near Roda, in central Portugal on July 23, 2019. Emergency services in Portugal have brought under control a huge wildfire which raged for four days and injured 39 people.
LISBON, PORTUGAL - Firefighters in Portugal have brought a huge wildfire under control after the blaze raged for four days and injured 39 people.

Civil Protection Agency commander Luis Belo Costa said around 1,000 firefighters were keeping watch over smoldering hotspots amid gusting winds and temperatures close to 40 degrees Celsius.

Belo Costa says 17 water-dropping aircraft were deemed no longer needed to fight the fire, centered in the district of Castelo Branco, 200 kilometers (about 125 miles) northeast of Lisbon.

He says hilly terrain and dense woodland had slowed the emergency response, but cooler nighttime and morning temperatures helped firefighters make progress controlling the blaze. Eleven bulldozers were used to create firebreaks.

