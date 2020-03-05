Europe

Portugal's TAP Cancels 1,000 Flights in March-April as Coronavirus Hits Demand

By Reuters
March 05, 2020 01:12 PM
A TAP Air Portugal airplane approaches for landing in Lisbon as the moon sets, Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019. (AP Photo/Armando…
A TAP Air Portugal airplane approaches for landing in Lisbon as the moon sets, Feb. 21, 2019.

LISBON, PORTUGAL - Portugal's flag carrier TAP cancelled around 1,000 flights scheduled in March and April on Thursday after concerns about the coronavirus epidemic led to a fall in demand and said it envisaged an unspecified impact on revenues.

Separately, organizers of the Lisbon Travel Market, an annual gathering that brings more than 1,000 tourism sector firms from over 40 countries to the Portuguese capital and is visited by tens of thousands of people, announced next week's event would be postponed until May 27-30.

TAP, which is 50% state-owned, said in a statement that the cancellations would mainly affect destinations in Italy, France and Spain, but also some intercontinental flights, and account for 4% of its capacity in March and 6% in April.

"The drop in demand naturally means lower revenues, therefore TAP has decided to suspend all non-critical investment, review non-essential spending cuts and suspend
hiring," it said.

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) warned earlier on Thursday that the virus could rob passenger airlines of up to $113 billion in revenue this year as fears of a pandemic that could plunge the global economy into recession grow.

Airlines across the globe are rushing to cut flights and costs, and warning of a hit to earnings.

Portugal, whose economy depends heavily on tourism, has so far reported nine cases of the virus, far fewer than the more than 230 cases in neighboring Spain. The first two cases were registered on Monday.

Related Stories

FILE - An employee with face mask and gloves waits for the next patient, behind the door of a coronavirus diagnostic center in Duesseldorf, Germany, March 2, 2020.
Coronavirus Outbreak
EU Eyes Mobilization of Retired Medical Workers, Students to Fight Coronavirus
More than 4,000 cases have been so far detected across EU countries, with many facing shortages in skilled staff
Reuters logo
By Reuters
Thu, 03/05/2020 - 12:04
A man wearing a face mask walks past the Bank of England in London, March 4, 2020.
Coronavirus Outbreak
Britain’s Coronavirus Strategy Sows Confusion
Chief medical officer tells lawmakers there is now a 'very slim to zero' chance of halting virus globally and in Britain
Jamie Dettmer
By Jamie Dettmer
Thu, 03/05/2020 - 10:40
A woman wearing face mask, walks her dogs in Hong Kong, March 5, 2020.
Coronavirus Outbreak
Dogs, Cats Can't Pass on Coronavirus, but Can Test Positive
Scientists suspect the virus known as SARS-CoV-2 that causes the disease originated in bats before passing it on to another species, possibly a small wild mammal, that passed it on to humans
AP logo
By Associated Press
Thu, 03/05/2020 - 09:55
A man wearing a mask walks away from the entrance of the Life Care Center in Kirkland, Wash., near Seattle
Coronavirus Outbreak
How to Lower Coronavirus Anxiety
Here are some things you can do to keep emotions and other psychological factors in check
AP logo
By Associated Press
Thu, 03/05/2020 - 07:09
Reuters logo
Written By
Reuters
Europe

Clashes in Greece as Authorities Try to Stem New Flow of Migrants From Turkey

Turkish police stand by migrants camping in Edirne near the Turkish-Greek border, March 5, 2020.
Europe

Portugal's TAP Cancels 1,000 Flights in March-April as Coronavirus Hits Demand

A TAP Air Portugal airplane approaches for landing in Lisbon as the moon sets, Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019. (AP Photo/Armando…
Coronavirus Outbreak

EU Eyes Mobilization of Retired Medical Workers, Students to Fight Coronavirus

FILE - An employee with face mask and gloves waits for the next patient, behind the door of a coronavirus diagnostic center in Duesseldorf, Germany, March 2, 2020.
Coronavirus Outbreak

Britain’s Coronavirus Strategy Sows Confusion

A man wearing a face mask walks past the Bank of England in London, March 4, 2020.
Europe

Report: Russian Social Accounts Sow Election Discord – Again

This March 4, 2020, image shows a collection of Instagram posts, which Facebook, the owner of Instagram, yanked off the site in…

Latest news