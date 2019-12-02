Europe

Prince Andrew's Accuser Asks UK Public for Support

By Associated Press
December 02, 2019 02:38 PM
Britain's Prince Andrew, the Duke of York, arrives at ASEAN Business and Investment Summit (ABIS) in Nonthaburi, Thailand,…
Britain's Prince Andrew, the Duke of York, arrives at ASEAN Business and Investment Summit in Nonthaburi, Thailand, Nov. 3, 2019.

LONDON - The woman who says she was a trafficking victim made to have sex with Prince Andrew when she was 17 is asking the British public to support her quest for justice.

Virginia Roberts Giuffre tells BBC Panorama in an interview to be broadcast Monday evening that people “should not accept this as being OK.”

Giuffre's first UK television interview on the topic describes how she says she was trafficked by notorious sex offender Jeffrey Epstein and made to have sex with Andrew three times, including once in London.

“This is not some sordid sex story. This is a story of being trafficked, this is a story of abuse and this is a story of your guys' royalty,” Giuffre tells the program.

Andrew, 59, has categorically denied having sex with Giuffre and apologized for his association with Epstein, who died in prison in August in what New York City officials said was a suicide.

He has stepped down from royal duties “for the foreseeable future” because of his friendship with Epstein and the allegations of sexual wrongdoing with an underage girl.

He tried to contain the damage by giving a televised interview on the topic, but it backfired in part because he did not express concern for Epstein's victims.

In the TV interview, Giuffre says she danced with Andrew at a London nightclub before having sex with him.

“It was horrible and this guy was sweating all over me,'' she said. “His sweat was like it was raining basically everywhere, I was just like grossed out from it, but I knew I had to keep him happy because that's what Jeffrey and Ghislaine (Maxwell) would have expected from me.”

She said that Maxwell told her she would have to do for Andrew what she had done for Epstein, meaning she would have to have sex with the prince.

“That just made me sick,” Giuffre said.

In his recent interview, Andrew said he had never met Giuffre. He said he had a medical condition that prevented him from sweating.

Epstein was a wealthy financier with many powerful friends. He was in prison on sex trafficking charges when he died.

The scandal is one of the worst to grip the royal household in recent decades.

Related Stories

Britain's Prince Andrew, the Duke of York, arrives at ASEAN Business and Investment Summit (ABIS) in Nonthaburi, Thailand,…
Europe
UK Police Explain Decision on Prince Andrew Case
London police are defending the decision not to pursue a full investigation of allegations made against Prince Andrew by a woman who says she was trafficked by the late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein
AP logo
By Associated Press
Thu, 11/28/2019 - 15:00
Britain's Prince Andrew reviews Chelsea Pensioners during the Founder's Day Parade at the Royal Hospital Chelsea in London,…
Europe
UK's Disgraced Prince Andrew Faces Uncertain Role in Future
The latest blow came when the board of the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra announced that it was cutting ties to Andrew, who had been its patron
AP logo
By Associated Press
Fri, 11/22/2019 - 13:21
Britain's Prince Andrew reviews Chelsea Pensioners during the Founder's Day Parade at the Royal Hospital Chelsea in London,…
Europe
Britain's Prince Andrew Steps Back From Royal Duties After Epstein Scandal
The Duke of York failed to express concern for sex-trafficking victims in BBC interview
Default Author Profile
By Marissa Melton
Wed, 11/20/2019 - 17:38
AP logo
Written By
Associated Press
Europe

Prince Andrew's Accuser Asks UK Public for Support

Britain's Prince Andrew, the Duke of York, arrives at ASEAN Business and Investment Summit (ABIS) in Nonthaburi, Thailand,…
Europe

Putin Signs Law Making Russian Apps Mandatory on Smartphones, Computers

FILE - A woman holds a smartphone displaying icons for social apps Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and others, as seen on a screen in Moscow, Russia, March 23, 2018.
Europe

Jailed Kurdish Leader in Turkey Sent to Hospital for Tests

FILE PHOTO: A supporter of Turkey's main pro-Kurdish Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP) holds a portrait of their jailed former…
Europe

Defense Budgets Set to Dominate Yet Another NATO Summit

Flags of NATO member countries fly in Parliament Square, ahead of the alliance's summit to be held Dec. 3-4 in London, Britain, Dec. 2, 2019.
Europe

Amazon Pulls Auschwitz 'Christmas Ornaments' after Protest

FILE - People visit the Nazi concentration camp Auschwitz-Birkenau in Oswiecim, Poland, Feb. 15, 2019.