Europe

Prince Andrew's Daughter Princess Beatrice to Marry in May

By Associated Press
February 07, 2020 10:05 AM
Britain's Princess Beatrice of York, right, poses with her finacee Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi in Italy, in this undated handout picture released by Buckingham Palace and taken by Britain's Princess Eugenie of York.
Britain's Princess Beatrice of York, right, poses with her finacee Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi in Italy, in this undated handout picture released by Buckingham Palace.

LONDON - Britain is set for another royal wedding. Buckingham Palace announced Friday that Queen Elizabeth II's granddaughter Princess Beatrice will marry in London on May 29.

The palace says 31-year-old Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, 37, will wed in the Chapel Royal of St. James's Palace. The chapel was the location for the wedding of Beatrice's great-great-great-great grandmother Queen Victoria to Prince Albert in 1840.

The queen will host a reception afterwards at Buckingham Palace.
Beatrice, the elder daughter of Prince Andrew and his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson, announced her engagement to real estate entrepreneur Mozzi last year. He is a Briton descended from a noble Italian family.

The father of the bride quit public royal duties in November amid an outcry over his friendship with the convicted U.S. sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, who died in August.

An American woman, Virginia Roberts Giuffre, says she had several sexual encounters with the prince at Epstein's behest, starting when she was 17. The FBI wants to question the prince as part of its Epstein investigation, but a U.S. prosecutor said last month that Andrew had been uncooperative.

The prince denies wrongdoing.

Beatrice's younger sister, Princess Eugenie, married Jack Brooksbank at Windsor Castle in 2018.

Related Stories

Britain's Princess Beatrice of York, right, poses with her finacee Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi in Italy, in this undated handout picture released by Buckingham Palace and taken by Britain's Princess Eugenie of York.
Europe
UK's Princess Beatrice Engaged to Real Estate Entrepreneur
Prince Andrew and his former wife Sarah Ferguson have announced the engagement of their elder daughter, Princess Beatrice, to Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi
AP logo
By Associated Press
Thu, 09/26/2019 - 11:56
Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank on the steps of St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle, Windsor, Britain, Oct. 12, 2018.
Europe
Queen Elizabeth's Granddaughter Marries in Grand Royal Wedding
Queen Elizabeth's granddaughter Princess Eugenie married Jack Brooksbank at Windsor Castle on Friday in front of celebrities and Britain's senior royals including Prince Harry and wife Meghan who wed at the same venue in May.Eugenie, 28, younger daughter of the queen's third child, Prince Andrew, and his ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson, the Duchess of York, tied the knot with Brooksbank, 32, in the castle's 15th Century St George's Chapel. It was the same setting as the…
AP logo
Written By
Associated Press
Europe

Prince Andrew's Daughter Princess Beatrice to Marry in May

Britain's Princess Beatrice of York, right, poses with her finacee Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi in Italy, in this undated handout picture released by Buckingham Palace and taken by Britain's Princess Eugenie of York.
Europe

Macron Seeks Leading Role in Post-Brexit EU Nuclear Strategy

French President Emmanuel Macron delivers a speech at the Ecole Militaire Friday, Feb. 7, 2020 in Paris. French President…
Europe

Russia Blacklists More Than 200 Jehovah’s Witnesses

Members of Jehovah's Witnesses react in a court room after judge's decision in Moscow, Russia, on Thursday, April 20, 2017. …
Europe

New Kosovo Prime Minister Pledges to Remove 100% Serbian Import Tariffs

Albin Kurti, newly elected prime minister of Kosovo waves after new government was elected in capital Pristina on Monday,…
Europe

As Britain Leaves the EU, Some Leave Britain

FILE - A British Union flag lies on the ground in Parliament Square, London, Feb. 1, 2020.

Latest news