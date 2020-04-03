Europe

Prince Charles Opens Fast-Tracked London Hospital

By Associated Press
April 03, 2020 09:27 AM
A view of Britain's Prince Charles projected on a screen as he pauses prior to delivering a video message from his residence in…
A view of Britain's Prince Charles projected on a screen to delivering a video message from his residence in Scotland, during the opening of the NHS Nightingale Hospital in London, April 3, 2020.

LONDON - Prince Charles on Friday remotely opened the new Nightingale Hospital at London's main exhibition and conference center, a temporary facility that will soon be able to treat 4,000 people who have contracted COVID-19.


Charles said he was "enormously touched" to be asked to open the temporary facility at the ExCel center in east London and paid tribute to everyone, including military personnel, involved in its "spectacular and almost unbelievable" nine-day construction.


"An example, if ever one was needed, of how the impossible could be made possible and how we can achieve the unthinkable through human will and ingenuity," he said via video link from his Scottish home of Birkhall.


"To convert one of the largest national conference centres into a field hospital, starting with 500 beds with a potential of 4,000, is quite frankly incredible."


The new National Health Service hospital will only care for people with COVID-19, and patients will only be assigned there after their local London hospital has reached capacity.


Charles, who earlier this week emerged from self-isolation after testing positive for COVID-19, said he was one of "the lucky ones" who only had mild symptoms, but "for some it will be a much harder journey."


He expressed his hope that the hospital "is needed for as short a time and for as few people as possible."


The hospital is named after Florence Nightingale, who is widely considered to be the founder of modern nursing. She was in charge of nursing British and allied soldiers in Turkey during the Crimean War of the 1850s, her selfless care earning her the reputation as the "Lady with the Lamp."
Natalie Grey, the head of nursing at NHS Nightingale, unveiled the plaque formally opening the hospital on the prince's behalf.


Further new hospitals are being planned across the U.K., including in Birmingham, Glasgow and Manchester, to alleviate the pressure on the NHS during the coronavirus pandemic.


"In these troubled times with this invisible killer stalking the whole world, the fact in this country we have the NHS is even more valuable that before," said Health Secretary Matt Hancock, who also contracted COVID-19 and only emerged from his self-isolation on Thursday.


The number of people in Britain dying after testing positive for COVID-19 has been increasing sharply over the past couple of weeks. The latest U.K. figures showed that the number of people to have died increased in a day by 569 to 2,921.


Like many other countries, Britain is in effective lockdown, with bars and nonessential shops closed in order to reduce the rate of transmission, the hope being that it will eventually reduce the peak in deaths. Hancock would not be drawn across several interviews about when he expects the peak to be, beyond that it's likely to occur in "coming weeks."

Related Stories

FILE - Britain's Prince Charles, with Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, at his side, folds his hands in a "namaste" greeting, during a reception at Marlborough House, in London, Britain, March 9, 2020.
Coronavirus Outbreak
UK's Prince Charles, 71, Out of Self-Isolation, in Good Health 
Charles had tested positive for coronavirus
Reuters logo
By Reuters
Mon, 03/30/2020 - 09:17
As Prince Charles Catches Coronavirus, Some Britons Want More Royal Support
Coronavirus Outbreak
As Prince Charles Catches Coronavirus, Some Britons Want More Royal Support
Britain's Prince Charles, the heir to the throne, has tested positive for the coronavirus. Buckingham Palace made the announcement Wednesday. It comes amid growing calls among some Britons for the Royal Family to offer more vocal support in these challenging times for the nation. Henry Ridgwell reports from London.
Henry Ridgwell
By Henry Ridgwell
Wed, 03/25/2020 - 17:58
Soldiers from 1 Royal Anglian Regiment assist with the build of the new NHS Nightingale Hospital to fight against the spread of…
Coronavirus Outbreak
Britain on Emergency Footing for First Time Since WWII
Complete lockdown ordered in Moscow
VOA logo
By VOA News
Sun, 03/29/2020 - 23:44
Empty shelves are seen at a supermarket in Watford, Britain, March 11, 2020.
Coronavirus Outbreak
Britain, Italy Announce War Chests to Try to Halt Impact of Coronavirus
Britain announces a $39-billion war chest to soften the economic impact of the coronavirus after the Bank of England cut interest rates and Italy, the worst-affected country outside China, said it might further tighten already draconian curbs
Reuters logo
By Reuters
Wed, 03/11/2020 - 10:59
AP logo
Written By
Associated Press
Europe

Prince Charles Opens Fast-Tracked London Hospital

A view of Britain's Prince Charles projected on a screen as he pauses prior to delivering a video message from his residence in…
Europe

Europe's Hospitals Bow Under Weight of Coronavirus Crush

A general view a temporary field hospital set at Ifema convention and exhibition of in Madrid, Spain, Thursday, April 2, 2020…
Coronavirus Outbreak

Global Coronavirus Cases Hit 1 Million

A Military Police officer wears a face mask as he patrols the streets during a partial curfew ordered by the government to…
Coronavirus Outbreak

Spain Records 950 COVID-19 Deaths in One Day 

Coffins with the bodies of victims of coronavirus are stored waiting for burial or cremation at the Collserola morgue in…
Coronavirus Outbreak

German FM Warns NATO of 'Disinformation' During Coronavirus Crisis

FILE - German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas briefs the media during a news conference on current developments in the worldwide spread of the coronavirus at the foreign ministry in Berlin, Germany, Tuesday, March 17, 2020.

Latest news