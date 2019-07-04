Europe

Prince Harry, Meghan Say They Won't Name Archie's Godparents

By Associated Press
July 4, 2019 09:10 AM
Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, during a photocall with their newborn son, in St George's Hall at Windsor Castle, Windsor, south England, May 8, 2019.
Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, during a photocall with their newborn son, in St George's Hall at Windsor Castle, Windsor, south England, May 8, 2019.

LONDON - Buckingham Palace says that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will not reveal the names of the godparents of their son Archie when he is christened this weekend.
 
The palace said in a statement Wednesday that the christening at Windsor Castle on Saturday will be private and that "the godparents, in keeping with their wishes, will remain private.''
 
The decision sparked controversy in Britain's media on Thursday, in part because the royal couple's home was renovated with 2.4 million pounds ($3.06 million) of taxpayer money. Anti-monarchy campaign group Republic questioned why so much money was spent at a time when public services are under financial pressure.
 
Critics suggest that occasions like christenings should be public, but Prince Harry and his wife Meghan have repeatedly signaled that they're entitled to privacy.

 

 

Related Stories

Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, during a photocall with their newborn son, in St George's Hall at Windsor Castle, Windsor, south England, May 8, 2019.
Europe
Britain's Prince Harry, Meghan Reveal Baby's Name
Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle announced the name of their newborn baby in an Instagram post. " The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are pleased to announce they have named their first born child: Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor," @sussex royal posted, along with a photo of Prince Harry, Meghan, the baby and his grandparents.
Default Author Profile
By VOA News
May 08, 2019
Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, during a photocall with their newborn son, in St George's Hall at Windsor Castle, Windsor, south England, May 8, 2019.
Europe
'It's Magic': Prince Harry, Meghan Show Off Baby Son
Britain's Prince Harry and his wife Meghan showed off their newborn son on Wednesday, describing having a baby as "magic".Cradling his son, wrapped in a white blanket and wearing a hat, Harry and Meghan appeared before a small group of media at St George's Hall in Windsor castle where they held their wedding reception just under a year ago. "It's magic - it's pretty amazing and I have the two best guys in the world so I am really happy," Meghan said when asked how she…
Britain's Prince Harry holds a baby suit during the official launch of the one year countdown to the Invictus Games The Hague 2020, in The Hague, Netherlands, May 9, 2019.
Europe
Prince Harry Gifted Baby Romper at 1st Workday as Father
Prince Harry was given a baby outfit for his son Archie by Princess Margriet of the Netherlands on Thursday as the new dad went back to work to mark a year until the 2020 edition of the Invictus Games he founded for wounded military personnel. Harry, the Duke of Sussex, said he had “no idea” whether his son, whose birth was announced on Monday, would attend the sporting event in a year’s time — but he now has the baby onesie emblazoned with its…
Default Author Profile
Written By
Associated Press