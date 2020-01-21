Europe

Prince Harry Reunites with Meghan and Archie in Canada

By Associated Press
January 21, 2020 12:38 PM
January 20th 2020 - Buckingham Palace has announced that Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan will no longer use "royal highness"…
FILE - Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, attend the Your Commonwealth Youth Challenge reception at Marlborough House, July 5, 2019..

TORONTO - Prince Harry has reunited with his wife Meghan in Canada as he steps back from royal duties.

Video from Sky News shows Harry landing at Victoria's airport on Vancouver Island late Monday. The prince, Meghan and their 8-month-old son Archie were reportedly staying at a mansion on the island off Canada's Pacific coast. The video shows Harry stepping off a small passenger plane and getting into a SUV on the tarmac.

Buckingham Palace said Tuesday it would not comment on private matters.

The palace announced Saturday that the prince and his wife will give up public funding and try to become financially independent. The couple, who were named the Duke and Duchess of Sussex on their wedding day, are expected to spend most of their time in Canada while maintaining a home in England near Windsor Castle in an attempt to build a more peaceful life.

A photographer spotted a smiling Meghan on a hike with Archie and her two dogs, trailed by her security detail, on Vancouver Island on Monday.

Sky News and the BBC reported that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have issued a legal warning over paparazzi photographs that appeared in The Sun newspaper. They reported that the photographs were taken by photographers hiding in the bushes and spying on her.

The couple spent the holiday season on the island, but it's unclear where in Canada they will settle. Meghan worked for seven years in Toronto, where she filmed the TV series "Suits."

It is also unclear who would pay for their personal security and what the immigration and tax status would be for the couple. Harry's grandmother, the queen, is technically head of state in Canada, a Commonwealth nation.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has spoken warmly about Harry and Meghan, but has said there are questions to be addressed.

"Discussions are continuing and I have no update at this time," Trudeau said Tuesday.

The country's leading newspaper, The Globe and Mail, wrote in an editorial last week that senior royals were welcome to visit Canada but should not stay because a royal living in Canada does not accord with the longstanding nature of the relationship between Canada and Britain, and Canada and the Crown.

The paper said it would break an "unspoken constitutional taboo." But The Globe and Mail published another editorial on Monday that said while a senior member of the Royal Family setting up shop in Canada "doesn't accord with what Canada has become," Harry is no longer a royal so the problem is solved.

 

 

Related Stories

Britain's Prince Harry arrives at the gardens at Buckingham Palace in London, Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020. Prince Harry, the Duke…
Europe
Prince Harry: 'Powerful Media' Is Why He's Stepping Away
In a personal speech at referenced his late mother, Princess Diana, who died in a car accident while being pursued by paparazzi, Harry said Sunday he had 'no other option' but to step away as he and his wife, Meghan, seek a more peaceful life
AP logo
By Associated Press
Mon, 01/20/2020 - 10:16
January 9th 2020 - Prince Harry The Duke of Sussex and Duchess Meghan of Sussex intend to step back their duties and…
Europe
Harry, Meghan to Quit Royal Jobs, Give Up ‘Highness' Titles
Buckingham Palace says Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan, will no longer use the titles ‘royal highness’ or receive public funds for their work under a deal that allows them to step aside as senior royals
AP logo
By Associated Press
Sun, 01/19/2020 - 03:37
Britain's Prince Harry gestures in the gardens of Buckingham Palace in London, Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020. Prince Harry, the Duke…
Europe
Prince Harry Takes on First Duties Since Royal Crisis Talks
Harry mixed with children playing rugby Thursday and made the draw for the first match of the rugby league world cup
AP logo
By Associated Press
Thu, 01/16/2020 - 13:31
AP logo
Written By
Associated Press
Europe

Prince Harry Reunites with Meghan and Archie in Canada

January 20th 2020 - Buckingham Palace has announced that Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan will no longer use "royal highness"…
US Politics

AP FACT CHECK: Trump Spreads Distortions at Davos

resident Donald Trump delivers the opening remarks at the World Economic Forum, Jan. 21, 2020, in Davos, Switzerland.
The Americas

Canada, Iran at Odds Over who Should Analyze Downed Plane's Black Boxes

Mourners attend a vigil in memory of Iranian student Amir Moradi, who was killed in the crash of a Ukrainian passenger plane…
Europe

Spain Declares Climate Emergency, Gets Climate Plan Ready

People march during a worldwide protest demanding action on climate change in Barcelona, Spain, Sept. 27, 2019.
Europe

Polish Art Project Marks Sites of Vanished Jewish Cemeteries

FILE - People visit the Warsaw Jewish Cemetery on Okopowa Street in Warsaw, Poland, Dec. 22, 2017.

Latest news