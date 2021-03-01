Europe

Prince Philip Moved to Another London Hospital for Infection Treatment

By Associated Press
March 01, 2021 10:24 AM
A police officer stands outside St Bartholomew's Hospital in London, Monday, March 1, 2021. Buckingham Palace says Prince…
A police officer outside St Bartholomew's Hospital in London, March 1, 2021, as Prince Philip has been transferred to another London hospital to undergo testing and observation for a pre-existing heart condition and treatment for an unspecified infection.

LONDON - Prince Philip has been transferred to another London hospital to continue treatment for an infection, Buckingham Palace said Monday.

The palace says Philip, the 99-year-old husband of Queen Elizabeth II, was transferred from King Edward VII's Hospital to St Bartholomew's Hospital. The Bart's Heart Centre is Europe's biggest specialized cardiovascular center, the National Health Service said.

In addition to treatment for an unspecified infection, he will also undergo testing and observation for a pre-existing heart condition, the palace said.

The palace says Philip "remains comfortable and is responding to treatment but is expected to remain in hospital until at least the end of the week.'

Philip was admitted to the private King Edward VII's Hospital last month after feeling ill. Philip's illness is not believed to be related to COVID-19. Both he and the queen, 94, received a first dose of a coronavirus vaccine in early January.

Philip, who retired from royal duties in 2017, rarely appears in public. During England's current coronavirus lockdown, Philip, also known as the Duke of Edinburgh, has been staying at Windsor Castle, west of London, with the queen.

Philip married the then-Princess Elizabeth in 1947 and is the longest-serving royal consort in British history. He and the queen have four children, eight grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.

Related Stories

Britain's Prince Philip, the husband of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, walks to a waiting car as he leaves after the Commonwealth Day Observance at Westminster Abbey in London, Monday, March 11, 2013. Taking place annually on the second Monday in Mar
Europe
Britain's Prince Philip Hospitalized in Precautionary Move
He's receiving treatment for existing condition and is expected to remain in the hospital for a few days
Reuters logo
By Reuters
Fri, 12/20/2019 - 06:54 PM
FEBRUARY 17th 2021 - Prince Philip The Duke of Edinburgh has been hospitalized. He was admitted to King Edward VII's Hospital…
Europe
UK Queen's Husband, Prince Philip, 99, Admitted to Hospital
The palace called the admission 'a precautionary measure' taken on the advice of Philip's doctor, and his illness is not related to COVID-19
AP logo
By Associated Press
Wed, 02/17/2021 - 12:19 PM
AP logo
By
Associated Press

Latest News

Europe

Prince Philip Moved to Another London Hospital for Infection Treatment

A police officer stands outside St Bartholomew's Hospital in London, Monday, March 1, 2021. Buckingham Palace says Prince…
Europe

France's Sarkozy Convicted of Corruption, Sentenced to Jail

Former French President Nicolas Sarkozy leaves the courtroom in Paris, Monday, March 1, 2021. A Paris court on Monday found…
Press Freedom

Siberian Journalist Flees Her City After Attack, Threats Against Her Children

FILE - Journalist Natalya Zubkova said an attacker pressed her face against the snow and threatened that she and her daughters would face further violence if "you open your mouth again."
Europe

Jihadist Women’s Demands Come at Crucial Time for France

Wives and children of IS fighters are detained in al-Hol Camp in Syria, Feb. 18, 2020. (Heather Murdock/VOA)
Europe

Hungarian PM Threatens to Quit Conservative Political Group

Hungarian Prime Minister Orban addresses Parliament in Budapest