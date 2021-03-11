Europe

Prince William Defends British Royal Family Against Racism Claims

By Associated Press
March 11, 2021 08:55 AM
Britain's Prince William and Kate, Duchess of Cambridge arrive for a visit to School21, a secondary schools in east London,…
Britain's Prince William with Kate, Duchess of Cambridge visits a secondary school in east London, March 11, 2021 where he defended Britain’s monarchy against accusations of bigotry made by his brother, Prince Harry, and his sister-in-law, Meghan.

LONDON - Prince William on Thursday defended Britain's royal family against accusations of racism made by his brother Prince Harry and sister-in-law Meghan, saying the royals are "very much not a racist family."

In comments made during a visit to an east London school, William became the first royal to directly address the explosive interview broadcast Sunday in the U.S. that his brother and the Duchess of Sussex gave to Oprah Winfrey.

Buckingham Palace's sought to respond to Harry and Meghan's allegations of racism and mistreatment in a 61-word statement, but it has failed to quell the controversy.

William, second in line to the throne after his father Prince Charles, says he hadn't yet spoken to Harry in the aftermath of the interview, "but I will do.''  

Harry and Meghan's comments have rocked the royal family — and touched off conversations around the world about racism, mental health and even the relationship between Britain and its former colonies.

Those tensions have only built as the public waited to see how the royal family would respond.  
Meghan, who is biracial, said in the interview she was so isolated and miserable as a working member of the royal family that she had suicidal thoughts. She also said Harry told her there were "concerns and conversations" by a royal family member about the color of her baby's skin when she was pregnant with their son, Archie.

 

AP logo
By
Associated Press

