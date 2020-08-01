Europe

Protests Continue in Khabarovsk, Russia, Against Arrest and Replacement of Popular Regional Governor 

By VOA News
August 01, 2020 05:46 AM
People hold various posters supporting Khabarovsk region's governor Sergei Furgal, during an unsanctioned protest in support of…
People hold posters supporting Khabarovsk region's governor Sergei Furgal, during an unsanctioned protest in support of Sergei Furgal, who was interrogated and ordered to be held in jail for two months, in Khabarovsk, Russia, July 25, 2020.

Protesters took to the streets of the Russian city of Khabarovsk for the fourth straight weekend on Saturday, angered by the arrest of the region’s popular governor.

Sergey Furgal was arrested by federal law enforcement in early July on charges related to multiple murders in 2004 and 2005, before he became governor. He was flown to Moscow where he was ordered jailed for two months. 

Many people in Russia’s Far Eastern city on the border with China believe the charges leveled against Furgal, and his replacement last week, are politically motivated. Furgal was elected in 2018, defeating a candidate from Russian President Vladimir Putin’s party, United Russia.

"What is happening to our governor Sergey Furgal is injustice and the violation of all conceivable human rights, and I can't remain indifferent to this," said protester Natalia Smoktunova.

Other protesters expressed their indignation with the falling standards of living.

"We've become fed up with this kind of life,” said Tatiana, another protester, who didn’t give her last name. “We want our children to have everything they need—good schools and a better life, instead of poverty-level salaries and unemployment."

The Kremlin replaced Furgal with a young State Duma deputy, Mikhail Degtiarev, to serve as acting governor of the Khabarovsk region.

"Wonderful people live here (in Khabarovsk),” said pensioner protester Nadezhda Svobodnaya. “They're hard workers who want to work honestly and live with dignity, without being afraid for the future of our children and grandchildren. But everything is being trampled here: dignity and honor and freedom. We live in a civilized world after all. How much longer can we bear this?"

Protests in Khabarovsk, a city about 8,000 kilometers east of Moscow, erupted on July 11. Since then, protesters have been demanding the release of Furgal and an open and fair trial for him. 

Related Stories

European Union leaders during a round table meeting at an EU summit in Brussels, July 17, 2020.
Europe
EU Sanctions Russian Intelligence, N.Korean, Chinese Firms over Alleged Cyberattacks
Sanctions include travel bans and asset freezes
Reuters logo
By Reuters
Thu, 07/30/2020 - 22:28
FILE PHOTO: A woman holds a small bottle labeled with a "Vaccine COVID-19" sticker and a medical syringe in this illustration…
COVID-19 Pandemic
The Infodemic: Does Russia Have a COVID-19 Vaccine?
Fake news about the coronavirus can do real harm. Polygraph.info is spotlighting fact-checks from other reliable sources here​.
Polygraph.info
By Polygraph
Thu, 07/30/2020 - 16:33
Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, center, chairs a meeting of the country's Security Council, in Minsk, Belarus, July 29, 2020.
Europe
Belarus Arrests Suspected Russian Mercenaries, Alleges Election Plot
 Minsk accuses Moscow of dark plot to disrupt August 9 presidential poll, but some call it theater
Default Author Profile
By Charles Maynes
Thu, 07/30/2020 - 14:38
US Accuses Russia of Sending Arms, Mercenaries to Libya
00:02:34
Africa
US Accuses Russia of Sending Arms, Mercenaries to Libya
The Pentagon released photos that it claims show Moscow providing supplies and equipment to the Wagner group, a Russian private military company
Default Author Profile
By Vadim Allen
Wed, 07/29/2020 - 15:22
VOA logo
By
VOA News

Latest News

Europe

Protests Continue in Khabarovsk, Russia, Against Arrest and Replacement of Popular Regional Governor 

People hold various posters supporting Khabarovsk region's governor Sergei Furgal, during an unsanctioned protest in support of…
USA

US Pulling Africa Command from Germany

Airmen load pallets of cargo into a C-130J Super Hercules in support of Joint Task Force Odyssey Dawn (JTF OD) at Spangdahlem…
COVID-19 Pandemic

Champagne Losing its Fizz as Global Pandemic Clobbers Sales

Champagne bottles piled in the cave of the Vranken-Pommery Monopole in Reims, the Champagne region, east of Paris, Tuesday,…
Europe

Eurozone Economy Suffers Record Drop During Lockdown Months

FILE - In this Wednesday, June 3, 2020 filer photo, new cars are stored at the 'logport' (logistic port) in Duisburg, Germany…
Europe

Anti-Femicide Protests Sweep Turkey

Women wearing protective masks look on during a protest organised by Ankara Women's Platform in Ankara, on July 26, 2020, in…