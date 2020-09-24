Europe

Protests Erupt in Belarus Following Secret Lukashenko Swearing-In Ceremony

By Charles Maynes
September 24, 2020 07:40 AM
People surround a police van during an opposition protest against the inauguration of Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko.
People surround a police van during an opposition protest against the inauguration of Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko in Minsk, Belarus, Sept. 23, 2020.

Thousands of Belarusians staged mass demonstrations Wednesday night to denounce the secret inauguration of President Alexander Lukashenko.

Security forces in the capital, Minsk, turned water cannons on protesters and dragged scores of them away after news broke on state Belta news agency that the 66-year-old Lukashenko was sworn in for his sixth term, defying mass demonstrations demanding an end to his 26-year rule in the wake of controversial elections last month.   

Lukashenko insists he won the August 9 election in a landslide — garnering 80% of all ballots — despite widespread claims at home and abroad the vote was heavily rigged to keep him in power.    

“We didn’t simply choose a president. We defended our values, our peaceful life, our sovereignty, and our independence,” said Lukashenko in addressing a grim audience of several hundred officials bussed in for the occasion.   

“I cannot, I have no right to abandon Belarusians.”  

  

Yet for all Lukashenko’s insistence on a mandate, there were few signs of celebration.   

Authorities shut down Minsk for Lukashenko’s motorcade in advance of the event, which was not broadcast on state television.  

Neither were foreign dignitaries — including representatives from Russia, Lukashenko’s closest ally —  on hand.  

In an interview with VOA’s Igor Tsikhanenka, U.S. Senator Jack Reed, a member of the Senate Armed Services committee, said the clandestine ceremony is another indication that Lukashenko has lost the support of the Belarusian people.  

“The Belarusian people have really demonstrated great courage and great commitment,” Reed said. “They've been undaunted by terror, by oppression, assaulted by the police forces. And they keep coming back. And they really recognize that Lukashenko must go and they're doing all they can peacefully to get him to go.”  

Within hours, Svetlana Tikhanovskaya — Lukashenko’s main rival in the election — issued her own statement rejecting the event as a “farce.”     

“Today, hidden from the people, Lukashenko tried to carry out his own inauguration,” said Tikhanovskaya, calling him neither the “legal nor legitimate head of Belarus.”  

“I -- Svetlana Tikhanovskaya -- am the sole leader who was elected by the Belarusian people. And our goal is now to build a new Belarus together.”  

Tikhanovskaya has said she would call for free and fair elections once Lukashenko had been removed from power. 

 

Several European nations — including Germany, Denmark, and the Baltic nations — announced they would no longer recognize Lukashenko’s government.   

“The fact that this ceremony took place secretly and without the participation of society — is very telling,” said Steffen Seibert, the German government's official spokesperson in a statement first reported by the Interfax news agency.   

“After that, Lukashenko can no longer count on any democratic legitimacy,“ added Seibert.  

The sentiment was echoed by the European Union Thursday, which dismissed the event as a “so-called inauguration” in  a written statement from Brussels.

“This ‘inauguration’ directly contradicts the will of large parts of the Belarusian population, as expressed in numerous, unprecedented and peaceful protests since the elections, and serves to only further deepen the political crisis in Belarus.”

The EU has called for sanctions against those responsible for vote manipulating and subsequent violence against peaceful protesters.   

Russia — which has been Lukashenko’s main backer amid the political turmoil — made no formal statements but has previously said it recognizes Lukashenko as the legitimate leader of the country for now.   

For six consecutive weeks, hundreds of thousands have rallied to demand Lukashenko’s resignation over what they argue was a deeply flawed election.   

Key candidates were arrested ahead of the vote — including Tikhanovskaya’s husband — which prompted her surrogate candidacy.    

A woman holding a dog talks to Belarusian law enforcement officers during an opposition protest.
A woman holding a dog talks to Belarusian law enforcement officers during an opposition protest against the inauguration of President Alexander Lukashenko in Minsk, Belarus, Sept. 23, 2020.

Public anger has also stewed over a crackdown in the wake of the vote that has seen more than 7,500 arrests and police violence against protesters.    

Hundreds have emerged from police custody with searing bruises and tales of torture at the hands of Lukashenko’s security agents.   

Lukashenko’s response has been to target any remaining leaders of the opposition in recent weeks.  He has also labeled the democratic uprising a western-backed plot aimed at expanding NATO’s presence eastward in a bid to secure Russian backing.    

In a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in the Russian resort city of Sochi earlier this month, Putin offered a degree of support to his beleaguered Belarusian counterpart — including $1.5 billion in loans and the presence of Russian paratroopers. 

Related Stories

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko takes his oath of office during his inauguration ceremony at the Palace of the…
Europe
After Belarus' Contested Election, a Secret Inauguration
Opposition calls for more mass protests in capital as Alexander Lukashenko begins sixth presidential term
Default Author Profile
By Charles Maynes
Wed, 09/23/2020 - 08:51 AM
Belarus Catholics Protest WEB.mp4
00:02:44
Europe
Belarus Government Targets Catholic Protesters as Power Struggle Continues
Religion under suspicion by Lukashenko’s security forces
Default Author Profile
By Charles Maynes
Wed, 09/23/2020 - 09:29 AM
Belarusian opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya speaks to the members of the European Parliament's Foreign Affairs…
Europe
EU Foreign Ministers Meet Belarus Opposition Leader  
Tikhanovskaya urged the EU to 'be more brave' in acting against Lukashenko’s authoritarian regime 
VOA logo
By VOA News
Mon, 09/21/2020 - 09:10 AM
Law enforcement officers scuffle with women during a rally challenging official presidential election results, in Minsk, Belarus, September 19, 2020.
Europe
Belarus Police Detain Hundreds of Protesters in Minsk
Detentions come as around 2,000 people marched through the city demanding that President Alexander Lukashenko step down
Reuters logo
By Reuters
Sat, 09/19/2020 - 11:16 AM
Default Author Profile
By
Charles Maynes

Latest News

Europe

Protests Erupt in Belarus Following Secret Lukashenko Swearing-In Ceremony

People surround a police van during an opposition protest against the inauguration of Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko.
Immigration

World Becoming Less Accepting of Migrants, Poll Finds

Migrants carry their belongings as they flee a road leading from Moria to the capital of Mytilene, on the northeastern island…
COVID-19 Pandemic

Britain Imposes Pub Curfew as Coronavirus Cases Soar

People drink at the outside tables of a cafe in Soho, in central London on September 23, 2020. - Britain on Tuesday tightened…
COVID-19 Pandemic

Belgium Eases COVID-19 Restrictions Despite Surging Cases

Children wear protective face masks as they walk in the historical center of Brussels, Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020. Authorities in…
Europe

British Prime Minister Defends COVID-19 Testing

A man wearing a face mask crosses a road laid out with social distancing barriers in the City of London financial district amid…