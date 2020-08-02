Europe

Protests Spread Across Russia in Support of Jailed Khabarovsk Former Governor

By VOA News
August 02, 2020 03:16 AM
A protester argues with a policeman during a rally supporting Khabarovsk region's governor Sergei Furgal in St.Petersburg,…
A protester argues with a policeman during a rally supporting Khabarovsk region's governor Sergei Furgal in St. Petersburg, Russia, Aug. 1, 2020.

Protesters took to the street in cities across Russia on Saturday in support of jailed Khabarovsk former governor Sergei Furgal.

Russian federal police detained protesters in the cities of Saint Petersburg, Yekaterinburg and Moscow.

The demonstrations come as thousands of people marched in the Russian Far East city of Khabarovsk for the fourth weekend Saturday, angered by the arrest of the region’s popular governor and his replacement with a Kremlin favorite.

The situation in the Khabarovsk region has become a problem for the Kremlin as demonstrations in support of protesters there are spreading elsewhere in the country.

Furgal, 50, a medical doctor by training, was arrested by Russian federal law enforcement in early July on charges related to multiple murders in 2004 and 2005. He was flown to Moscow, where he was ordered jailed for two months and is being held in Moscow's notorious Lefortovo prison.

Russian President Vladimir Putin replaced Furgal with a young State Duma deputy, Mikhail Degtiarev, with no ties to the region, to serve as acting governor of the Khabarovsk region.

Many people in Khabarovsk believe the charges leveled against Furgal, and his replacement last week, are politically motivated. Furgal was elected in 2018, defeating a candidate from Putin’s party, United Russia.

Braving the heavy rain beneath umbrellas Saturday, protesters were chanting "Freedom!" and “Putin resign!” outside a government building, while a banner read "Russia without Putin!" At times protesters also chanted "We came here of our own will."

Many in Khabarovsk, a city on the border with China, see the charges against Furgal as unsubstantiated and politically motivated. They are demanding that his trial take place in his home city, not Moscow.

Protests in the city, about 8,000 kilometers east of Moscow, erupted July 11. Since then, protesters have been demanding the release of Furgal and an open and fair trial for him. 

Related Stories

Police try to cut the handcuffs off a woman who handcuffed herself to a fence during a rally supporting Khabarovsk region's…
Europe
Anti-Kremlin Protest in Russia’s Far East Attracts Thousands for a Fourth Weekend
Residents of Khabarovsk are unhappy about the July 9 detention of Sergei Furgal, the wider region's popular governor, who was arrested on murder charges he denies
Reuters logo
By Reuters
Sat, 08/01/2020 - 22:12
People hold various posters supporting Khabarovsk region's governor Sergei Furgal, during an unsanctioned protest in support of…
Europe
Protests Continue in Khabarovsk, Russia, Against Arrest and Replacement of Popular Regional Governor 
Many locals see arrest of Sergey Furgal as politically motivated
VOA logo
By VOA News
Sat, 08/01/2020 - 05:46
FILE PHOTO: A woman holds a small bottle labeled with a "Vaccine COVID-19" sticker and a medical syringe in this illustration…
COVID-19 Pandemic
The Infodemic: Does Russia Have a COVID-19 Vaccine?
Fake news about the coronavirus can do real harm. Polygraph.info is spotlighting fact-checks from other reliable sources here​.
Polygraph.info
By Polygraph
Thu, 07/30/2020 - 16:33
Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, center, chairs a meeting of the country's Security Council, in Minsk, Belarus, July 29, 2020.
Europe
Belarus Arrests Suspected Russian Mercenaries, Alleges Election Plot
 Minsk accuses Moscow of dark plot to disrupt August 9 presidential poll, but some call it theater
Default Author Profile
By Charles Maynes
Thu, 07/30/2020 - 14:38
VOA logo
By
VOA News

Latest News

Europe

Protests Spread Across Russia in Support of Jailed Khabarovsk Former Governor

A protester argues with a policeman during a rally supporting Khabarovsk region's governor Sergei Furgal in St.Petersburg,…
COVID-19 Pandemic

Spain, Britain at COVID-19 Loggerheads

A tourist walks with her suitcase outside the airport in Ibiza on July 30, 2020. - With Spanish health authorities struggling…
Europe

Anti-Kremlin Protest in Russia’s Far East Attracts Thousands for a Fourth Weekend

Police try to cut the handcuffs off a woman who handcuffed herself to a fence during a rally supporting Khabarovsk region's…
COVID-19 Pandemic

Two-Thirds of UK Firms 'Fully Operational' After COVID, Survey Says

Theaters in the West End are closed due to the Coronavirus outbreak, in London, Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020. Prime Minister Boris…
Extremism Watch

Germany Dissolves Elite Army Unit Over Far-right Activity

FILE - In this Feb. 5, 2004 file photo, soldiers of (KSK) Kommando Spezialkraefte, German Bundeswehr's special forces take…