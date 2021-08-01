Europe

Protests Swell in France Over COVID Measures as Cases Rise

By Lisa Bryant
August 01, 2021 02:26 PM
Protesters attend a demonstration called by the French nationalist party "Les Patriotes" against restrictions, including a compulsory health pass, to fight COVID-19 outside the Ministry of Health in Paris, France, July 31, 2021.
Protesters attend a demonstration called by the French nationalist party "Les Patriotes" against restrictions, including a compulsory health pass, to fight COVID-19, outside the Ministry of Health in Paris, France, July 31, 2021.

PARIS - After a slow start, the European Union has now overtaken the United States in vaccinating its citizens against COVID-19. Anti-vaccine resistance remains, including in France, where officials estimate more than 200,000 people joined demonstrations this weekend to protest a mandatory health pass.

Brandishing banners proclaiming “freedom” and “pass of shame,” tens of thousands of people demonstrated in Paris and other French cities Saturday against government measures to fight the coronavirus pandemic, and the disease it causes, COVID-19.

While many of the protests were peaceful, several police officers were wounded trying to keep order in Paris. In the southern city of Marseille, demonstrators destroyed a coronavirus testing tent, shouting “assassins” and “collaborators.”

The demonstrations marked the third straight weekend of protests and were the biggest so far. Some protesters have worn yellow Stars of David similar to those Jews were forced to wear in the former Nazi Germany — a move slammed by Holocaust survivors. The protesters included members of the far left and far right, and those representing the yellow vest economic justice movement born a few years ago.

“We’re protesting the government system that’s been in place for decades,” one protester told French radio, calling new coronavirus measures another example of bad government.

Police detain a protester during a demonstration in Paris, France, July 31, 2021.
Police detain a protester during a demonstration in Paris, France, July 31, 2021. Demonstrators gathered in several cities to protest against the COVID-19 pass, which grants vaccinated individuals greater ease of access to venues.

The new policies aim to fight the sharply rising tide of infections, driven by the highly contagious delta variant. Among them: making COVID vaccines mandatory for health workers and requiring health passes showing people have been vaccinated or tested negative for the infection, to gain access to restaurants, movie theaters, trains and tourist venues.

President Emmanuel Macron has said he respects the right to protest, but that vaccinations are an essential arm to fight the coronavirus — and that French also have responsibilities along with rights, and civic duties.

Unvaccinated people now comprise about 85% of hospitalizations in France, and 78% of COVID-19 linked deaths. But some here are still skeptical or worried about the shot.

While supporting the new health pass, conservative lawmaker Philippe Bas told French radio Sunday the government must strengthen public confidence.

Like France, Italy has seen protests against vaccines and other measures to curb the pandemic. The public response, however, has been more positive elsewhere in Europe, including in Denmark and Spain.

And despite demonstrations here, polls show the majority of French back the health pass. More than half are now fully vaccinated. Macron, who faces reelection next year, has also seen his approval rating rise in recent months over his handling of the pandemic.

Some information for this report came from AFP, Reuters, Radio France, Europe 1, France 24, France Television & Le Monde.
 

Related Stories

Protestors hold signs which read in French, "freedom" and 'no to the vaccine passport" as they attend a demonstration in Paris,…
COVID-19 Pandemic
Virus Pass Protesters March in France, Clash With Police in Paris 
About 3,000 security forces deploy around French capital for third weekend of protests against pass that will be needed soon to enter restaurants, other places
AP logo
By Associated Press
Sat, 07/31/2021 - 04:18 PM
People wearing face masks to protect against coronavirus walk past a sign stating face coverings are required in the street, in…
COVID-19 Pandemic
France Calls British Travel Rules 'Discriminatory,' Not Science-Based
Britain requiring fully vaccinated French visitors to quarantine while waiving the requirement for others
VOA logo
By VOA News
Thu, 07/29/2021 - 03:42 PM
A woman holds a placard reading "No to the health pass" during a demonstration against the compulsory vaccination for certain workers and the mandatory use of a health pass called for the French government, in Nantes, France, July 24, 2021.
Europe
France Passes Bill on Vaccine Rules, Health Pass
Legislation makes vaccinations mandatory for health workers, requires a pass for admittance to an array of social venues as France battles fourth wave of coronavirus infections
AFP logo
By Agence France-Presse
Sun, 07/25/2021 - 09:07 PM
Lisa Bryant
By
Lisa Bryant

Latest News

Europe

Turkey Battles Raging Fires as People Count the Cost

Firefighters work in the smoke-engulfed Mazi area as wildfires rolled down the hill toward the seashore, forcing people to be…
Middle East

Turkish Demonstrators Protest Brutal Slaying of Kurdish Family

Silivri, Turkey
Silicon Valley & Technology

Russians Hacked Federal Prosecutors, US Justice Department Says

FILE PHOTO: The SolarWinds logo is seen outside its headquarters in Austin, Texas, U.S., December 18, 2020. REUTERS/Sergio…
Europe

10 Arrested in Turkey in Deaths of 7 from Kurdish Family

Demonstrators hold a placard which reads as "to Struggle Shoulder to Shoulder" on July, 31 2021 in Istanbul, as they take part…
Africa

Ship Rescues Nearly 200 Migrants Off Libya 

This handout photograph released by SOS Mediterranee on July 6, 2021, shows some of the 369 migrants who were rescued from a…