Europe

Putin Agrees With Proposed Constitutional Change Allowing Him to Run For Reelection

By RFE/RL
March 10, 2020 09:46 AM
Russian President Vladimir Putin walks before an inauguration ceremony at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia May 7, 2018.
FILE - Russian President Vladimir Putin walks before his last inauguration ceremony, at the Kremlin, in Moscow, Russia, May 7, 2018.

Russian President Vladimir Putin says he agrees with a proposed constitutional amendment allowing him to seek another term in office, but only if it is approved by the Constitutional Court.

"In principle, this option would be possible, but on one condition -- if the constitutional court gives an official ruling that such an amendment would not contradict the principles and main provisions of the constitution," Putin said on Tuesday while speaking to parliament's lower house, the State Duma.

Currently, the constitution allows for a president to serve two consecutive six-year terms.

Putin’s current presidential term, his second consecutive one, ends in 2024.

However, Valentina Tereshkova, a lawmaker from the United Russia party, proposed earlier in the day a constitutional amendment that would reset Putin's presidential term count back to zero because of sweeping changes to the constitution currently being debated.

 

RFE/RL logo
Written By
RFE/RL
Europe

Putin Agrees With Proposed Constitutional Change Allowing Him to Run For Reelection

Russian President Vladimir Putin walks before an inauguration ceremony at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia May 7, 2018.
Europe

Kremlin: Trump not Coming to Moscow for Victory Day

Russian T-72 B3 tanks drive during the Victory Day military parade to mark 74 years since of Wolrd War II, in Red Square in Moscow, Russia, May 9, 2019.
Africa

EU Outlines New Africa Strategy  

European Union ministers for Foreign Affairs Josep Borrell gives a press conference on EU's new strategy with Africa on March 9…
Coronavirus Outbreak

How Deadly Is the Coronavirus?

The Colosseum, that will be closed following the government's new prevention measures on public gatherings, is reflected in a…
Coronavirus Outbreak

Coronavirus Sparks Church-State Controversy in Greece

Workers wearing protective suits spray disinfectant inside a classroom at a primary school in Athens, March 9, 2020.

Latest news