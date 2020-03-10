Putin Agrees With Proposed Constitutional Change Allowing Him to Run For Reelection

Russian President Vladimir Putin says he agrees with a proposed constitutional amendment allowing him to seek another term in office, but only if it is approved by the Constitutional Court.

"In principle, this option would be possible, but on one condition -- if the constitutional court gives an official ruling that such an amendment would not contradict the principles and main provisions of the constitution," Putin said on Tuesday while speaking to parliament's lower house, the State Duma.

Currently, the constitution allows for a president to serve two consecutive six-year terms.

Putin’s current presidential term, his second consecutive one, ends in 2024.

However, Valentina Tereshkova, a lawmaker from the United Russia party, proposed earlier in the day a constitutional amendment that would reset Putin's presidential term count back to zero because of sweeping changes to the constitution currently being debated.