Europe

Putin Bemoans Continued Corruption at Space Base

By Associated Press
November 11, 2019 09:04 AM
Russian President Vladimir Putin chairs a cabinet meeting in Moscow, Nov. 11, 2019.
Russian President Vladimir Putin chairs a cabinet meeting in Moscow, Nov. 11, 2019.

MOSCOW - Russian President Vladimir Putin is complaining to his cabinet that widescale corruption at Russia's new space launch facility is continuing.

The facility in the Far East, named Vostochny, is intended to reduce Russia's reliance on the Baikonur launchpads in Kazakhstan, from which all manned space missions and many other major rockets set off. But construction of Vostochny has been plagued by corruption.

“It's been said 100 times: Work transparently, large amounts of money are allocated. ... No, they're stealing hundreds of millions,” Putin exclaimed with irritation at the Monday cabinet meeting.

Presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov later told reporters that about 11 billion rubles ($169 million) has been embezzled during Vostochny's construction.  

 

Related Stories

Russian President Vladimir Putin shakes hands with Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, second left, as he greets senior military officers during a meeting in Moscow, Nov. 6, 2019.
Europe
Putin: New Weapons Will Offer Russia Reliable Protection
Russian president says that Moscow's new weapons have no foreign equivalents but he insists the country will not use them to threaten anyone
AP logo
By Associated Press
Wed, 11/06/2019 - 11:56
Russian President Vladimir Putin addresses a press conference with the Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban at the residence…
Europe
Putin was 'Conscientious and Disciplined' Spy: KGB Documents
Now 67, Putin worked for the secret service from the mid-1970s and was posted in Dresden, then East Germany, from 1985 to 1990, as Soviet power was crumbling
AFP logo
By AFP
Thu, 10/31/2019 - 13:38
AP logo
Written By
Associated Press