Putin on Biden’s ‘Killer’ Remark: ‘Takes One to Know One’

Russian President Vladimir Putin Thursday responded to comments made by U.S. President Joe Biden in which he described the Russian leader as a killer, saying, “It takes one to know one.”

Biden made the comment during an interview with ABC News host George Stephanopoulos, released Wednesday. Stephanopoulos asked the president if he thought Putin was a killer, to which Biden responded, “Uh-huh. I do”

Speaking remotely with reporters from Moscow, Putin asserted that the adage “it takes one to know one” is more than just a childish retort.

“It has deep psychological meaning,” the Russian leader said.

Putin said that when people judge other people, they are projecting their own traits on them. “We always see ourselves. We are always projecting what is of importance for us, what is our essence on other people."

The Russian president also said that if he saw Biden, he would wish him good health, “without irony.”

Both leaders in their respective interviews said they could continue working together within areas of mutual interest. But other actions taken by Russia in the wake of Biden’s interview indicate that might become difficult.

Shortly before Putin spoke Thursday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters via telephone Biden’s comments were “very bad,” and that clearly the U.S. president “does not want to mend relations with our country.”

Peskov also said this is the point from which they will proceed in the future.

Moscow on Thursday recalled its ambassador to the U.S. in Washington, Anatoly Antonov, to Russia for “consultations” to “analyze Russia-U.S. bilateral relations.”