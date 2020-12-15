Europe

Putin Congratulates Biden on Election Win

By VOA News
December 15, 2020 05:28 AM
Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a meeting via video conference in Moscow, Russia, Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020. (Alexei…
Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a meeting via video conference in Moscow, Nov. 5, 2020.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has congratulated Joe Biden on winning the November U.S. presidential election.

The Kremlin said Tuesday that Putin wished Biden “every success” and expressed confidence that the United States and Russia can “help to solve the many problems and challenges facing the world.”

Putin added he is “ready for interaction and contact” with Biden.

Numerous world leaders have called Biden to offer their congratulations and discuss cooperation with the new U.S. administration that will take office in January.

Putin had said he would wait until the U.S. election results were official, which happened Monday with the Electoral College confirming Biden’s victory over President Donald Trump.

Related Stories

Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny sits on a bench while posing for a picture in Berlin, Germany.
Europe
Navalny Urges EU to Target Putin's Oligarch Backers
Russian opposition figure urges Brussels to go after wealthy moguls with yachts, investments in Europe 
AFP logo
By Agence France-Presse
Fri, 11/27/2020 - 09:53 AM
Medical workers wearing protective gear transport a patient suspected of being infected with the coronavirus from an ambulance to a hospital in Rostov-on-Don, Russia, Oct. 22, 2020.
Europe
Russia's Putin Says No to Lockdown Despite Spiking COVID Cases
Kremlin officials only recently portrayed the pandemic as largely under control
Default Author Profile
By Charles Maynes
Thu, 10/29/2020 - 05:23 PM
FILE - Russian President Vladimir Putin casts his ballot at a polling station during the Moscow city parliament election in Moscow, Russia, Sept. 8, 2019. (Sputnik/Alexei Nikolsky/Kremlin via Reuters)
Europe
Russia's Putin Proposes Election Non-Interference Pact With US
US intelligence agencies accuse Moscow of interference in 2016 polls, efforts to undermine 2020 elections
VOA logo
By VOA News
Fri, 09/25/2020 - 12:52 PM
VOA logo
By
VOA News

Latest News

Europe

Putin Congratulates Biden on Election Win

Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a meeting via video conference in Moscow, Russia, Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020. (Alexei…
Extremism Watch

Syrian Kurdish Farmers Accuse Turkey-Backed Militias of Seizing, Taxing Olive Crops

An internally displaced Syrian boy runs in a olive field, in Azaz, Syria, March 11, 2020. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Europe

Russian Opposition Leader Navalny Trailed for Years Before Poisoning, Report Says

Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny sits on a bench while posing for a picture in Berlin, Germany.
COVID-19 Pandemic

UK Health Ministry Says New COVID-19 Variant Discovered in Britain

People walk along Oxford Street, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in London
Europe

US Sanctions NATO Ally Turkey over Russian Missile Defense 

Military vehicles and equipment, parts of the S-400 air defense systems, are seen on the tarmac, after they were unloaded from a Russian transport aircraft, at Murted military airport in Ankara, July 12, 2019.