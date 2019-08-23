Putin Orders 'Symetric' Measures After US Missile Test

MOSCOW - President Vladimir Putin has ordered the Russian military to find a quid pro quo response after the test of a new U.S. missile banned under a now-defunct arms treaty.



In Sunday's test, a modified ground-launched version of a Navy Tomahawk cruise missile accurately struck its target more than 500 kilometers (310 miles) away. The test came after the U.S. and Russia withdrew from the 1987 Intermediate-range Nuclear Forces (INF) Treaty.



The U.S. has explained its withdrawal from the treaty by Russian violations, a claim Moscow has denied. Speaking Friday, Putin charged that the U.S. wanted to ``untie its hands to deploy the previously banned missiles in different parts of the world.''



He ordered the Defense Ministry and other agencies to ``take the necessary measures to prepare a symmetrical answer.''