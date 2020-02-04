Europe

Putin Remains Coy on Future Political Plans

By Associated Press
February 04, 2020 10:20 AM
Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks during a meeting with students and researchers of an industrial college in Cherepovets,…
Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks during a meeting with students and researchers of an industrial college in Cherepovets, Russia, Feb. 4, 2020.

MOSCOW - Russian President Vladimir Putin said Tuesday that a nationwide vote on constitutional changes he proposed wouldn't be used to extend his current term in office, but remained tight-lipped about his future political plans.

Kremlin critics have seen Putin's amendments as part of his efforts to stay at the helm after his current presidential term expires in 2024. The proposed changes, however, don't make it clear exactly how he could do that.

Asked during a meeting with students and teachers if the vote could be used to directly extend his term in office, Putin said it's not what he wants.
 
"I didn't propose that to extend my authority," Putin said. "The election of the head of state must be held on a competitive basis."

Observers have speculated that once his term expires Putin could use the amendments to continue calling the shots as head of the State Council or prime minister. The former position, however, is yet to be defined and the latter is clearly subordinate to the presidency, making it unlikely that Putin would want it for himself.

It has remained unclear why the Russian leader is rushing through constitutional changes four years before the end of his term.

Putin, a 67-year-old former KGB officer, who has led Russia for more than 20 years — the longest since Soviet leader Joseph Stalin. Putin prefers to keep his plans secret until the final moment.

FILE - Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks as he chairs a meeting on drafting constitutional changes at the Novo-Ogaryovo residence outside Moscow, Jan. 16, 2020.

Putin has argued that the changes in the constitution he proposed in a state-of-the-nation speech on Jan. 15 are intended to boost the powers of parliament and strengthen democracy. But the proposals also maintain and even strengthen presidential powers — something Putin described as a must for Russia.

The Kremlin-controlled lower house quickly approved Putin's constitutional bill in the first of three required readings last month, and a second reading is set to be held later this month. Lawmakers and a working group created by Putin have already come up with a variety of proposals in addition to what the original draft outlines.

Once lawmakers complete work on the constitutional amendments, they will be put to popular vote. It's still unclear how it will be organized.

Putin said Tuesday that he wants a nationwide vote as "the highest form of democracy," adding that it will "make people feel engaged, feel themselves as co-authors of the document." He noted that he hopes that the work on the constitutional changes could be completed in just over three months.

 

 

Related Stories

Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks as he chairs a meeting on drafting constitutional changes at the Novo-Ogaryovo residence outside Moscow, Jan. 16, 2020.
Europe
Russian Lawmakers Give Rapid First Approval to Putin Reforms
Putin's announcement of the reforms during his state-of-the-nation address on January 15 was quickly followed by the resignation of Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev's government and the appointment of a new premier and cabinet
RFE/RL logo
By RFE/RL
Thu, 01/23/2020 - 08:23
Default Content Teaser
Europe
Russia’s Political Shakeup Means Putin Here to Stay
Russian leader eyes an influential role beyond his presidency
Default Author Profile
By Charles Maynes
Wed, 01/22/2020 - 03:16
FILE - North Korean workers employed overseas,like these in Russia, see little of their wages, most of which provide Pyongyang with much-needed hard currency.
East Asia Pacific
Experts: Russia Skirts Sanctions on N. Korean Workers to Defy US-led Pressure
Russia has been dodging UN sanctions and hiring North Korean workers to push back against US policy of maximum pressure, a policy that helps counter a shrinking labor pool in its Far East region, experts say 
Default Author Profile
By Christy Lee
Sat, 02/01/2020 - 19:20
FILE - In this Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020 file photo, Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, right and Russia's President…
Europe
Can the Putin-Erdogan Partnership Last?
A Berlin conference this week on Libya hinted at the challenges the Russian and Turkish leaders face in reining in their clients, say analysts
Default Author Profile
By Jamie Dettmer
Thu, 01/23/2020 - 15:09
AP logo
Written By
Associated Press
Europe

Putin Remains Coy on Future Political Plans

Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks during a meeting with students and researchers of an industrial college in Cherepovets,…
Europe

From Student Activist to Prime Minister in Kosovo

Albin Kurti, the newly elected prime minister of Kosovo waves after a new government was elected, in the capital Pristina, Feb. 3, 2020.
USA

Pompeo Message in Europe, Central Asia Trip: Beware of China

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo meets Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, February 3, 2020.
VOA News on Iran

Iran to Stop Coordinating With Ukraine After Air Traffic Recordings Leaked

FILE PHOTO: Debris of a plane belonging to Ukraine International Airlines, that crashed after taking off from Iran's Imam…
Europe

Brexit: More Europe, or Less?

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson outlines his government's negotiating stance with the European Union after Brexit, during a key speech at the Old Naval College in Greenwich, London, Feb. 3, 2020.

Latest news