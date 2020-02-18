Europe

Putin Sacks Top Adviser and Ex-Ukraine Pointman Surkov

By AFP
February 18, 2020 02:56 PM
Russian President Vladimir Putin and former deputy chief of staff Vladislav Surkov, (File photo).
Russian President Vladimir Putin and former deputy chief of staff Vladislav Surkov, (File photo).

MOSCOW - President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday sacked Vladislav Surkov, one of his chief advisers and the architect of Russia's Ukraine policy who was viewed among the country's most powerful men.

The dismissal of the 55-year-old Surkin was announced on the Kremlin website but there was no indication of what his new job would be.

In recent years, Surkov was in charge of the Kremlin's Ukraine policy and cultivated close ties with the separatists who have carved out "people's republics" in the ex-Soviet country's eastern regions of Donetsk and Lugansk.

He was replaced earlier this month as the Kremlin's chief ideologue and pointman on relations with Ukraine and Moscow-backed separatists by Dmitry Kozak, a 61-year-old veteran official and a close ally of Putin.

As first deputy head of the Kremlin administration, Surkov helped transform Russian parliament into a rubber stamp, muzzle media and neuter the opposition.

The secretive strategist oversaw political parties in parliament and electoral campaigns that invariably handed victory to Putin.

Surkov saw his influence wane after he was moved to the government in a reshuffle in 2011 and served two years in the rank of deputy prime minister.

In 2013, he returned to the Kremlin where he served as Putin's advisor in charge of Russia's ties with Ukraine and other post-Soviet countries.

He found himself back in the spotlight when Moscow annexed Crimea in 2014 and supported Russian-speaking separatists in Ukraine's industrial east.

Separatists openly admitted that Surkov advised the leadership of the breakaway statelets.

Related Stories

FILE - Russian President Vladimir Putin, center, then-Deputy Prime Minister of Russia Dmitry Kozak, left, are seen participating in a video conference in Sochi, Russia, Dec. 2, 2019. At right is Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak.
Europe
Putin Picks New Ukraine Negotiator After Ties Thaw a Little
Ukrainian-born Dmitry Kozak replaces Vladislav Surkov, who was seen as a hardliner by many in Kyiv
Reuters logo
By Reuters
Tue, 02/11/2020 - 09:33
Russian President Vladimir Putin and former deputy chief of staff Vladislav Surkov, (File photo).
Europe
Russia's Putin Brings 'Gray Cardinal' Surkov Back to Kremlin
Russian President Putin rehired, as an aide, his former deputy chief of staff Vladislav Surkov. No specific details on his responsibilities
AFP logo
Written By
AFP
Europe

Putin Sacks Top Adviser and Ex-Ukraine Pointman Surkov

Russian President Vladimir Putin and former deputy chief of staff Vladislav Surkov, (File photo).
Europe

2 Russian Satellites Tailing US Spy Satellite: Washington

Russia's Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov (file photo)
Europe

Government Troops, Rebels Exchange Fire in Eastern Ukraine

In this handout photo provided by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Office, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy speaks to the media at a briefing following a Security Council meeting in Kyiv, Ukraine, Feb. 18, 2020.
Europe

Europe's New Libya Mission Draws Criticism

European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell talks to journalists during a news conference following an EU foreign ministers' meeting at the Europa building in Brussels, Belgium, Feb. 17, 2020.
Economy & Business

Spain Looks to Adopt Digital Tax That Has Angered the US

The logo of Google is seen on a carpet at the entrance hall of Google France in Paris, Monday, Nov. 18, 2019. (AP Photo/Michel…

Latest news