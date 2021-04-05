Europe

Putin Signs Law that Paves the Way to Him Ruling Until 2036 

By RFE/RL’s Russian Service
April 05, 2021 12:46 PM
FILE PHOTO: Russian President Vladimir Putin takes part in the signing ceremony of the general agreement between the All…
FILE - Vladimir Putin takes part in the signing ceremony of the general agreement between the All-Russian unions of trade unions, employers and the government of the Russian Federation, March 31, 2021. (Sputnik/Alexei Druzhinin/Kremlin via Reuters)

MOSCOW - Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed into law a controversial bill that opens the door for him to potentially remain in power until 2036. 

The bill, which was recently approved by the lower and upper chambers of parliament, aligns the election laws with constitutional changes approved by voters last year. 

One of the constitutional changes resets Putin's term-limit clock to zero, allowing him to seek reelection when his current term expires in 2024, and again in 2030 if he wishes. 

Under the current election laws, a president is forbidden from seeking a third consecutive six-year term. Putin is currently in his second consecutive six-year term. 

The constitutional amendments were initiated in January 2020 by the 68-year-old Russian leader, who has been running the country as prime minister or president since late 1999. 

The nationwide vote for the amendments held last summer sparked protests in Moscow that were dispersed by law enforcement. 

According to the results of a poll by the independent Levada Center last month, 41 percent of Russians do not want Putin to stay in power after his current term expires in 2024. 






