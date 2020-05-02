Europe

Quake Hits Greek Island of Crete

By VOA News
May 02, 2020 11:07 AM
Island of Crete
Island of Crete (Google Maps)

An earthquake struck the Greek island of Crete Saturday.
 
There were no immediate reports of injuries or damage from the afternoon temblor, centered in the Mediterranean Sea.
 
The European Mediterranean Seismological Center reported the quake was of a 6.0 magnitude at a depth of 10 kilometers.
 
The U.S. Geological Survey said the quake registered a preliminary magnitude of 6.6 at a depth of 17 kilometers.
 
The German Research Center for Geosciences also reported a preliminary magnitude of 6.6.
 
The quake rocked the island as Greece again confronts the possibility of a deep recession while it grapples with the coronavirus pandemic.
 
Ten years ago, the country was plunged into one of the world’s worst economic crisis in decades.  
 
The economy has since shown signs of recovery, as its gross domestic product grew 1.9% last year and the jobless rate fell more than 10 points over the previous year to 17.3%.
 

By
VOA News

