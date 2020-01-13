Europe

Queen Agrees to Let Harry, Meghan Move Part-Time to Canada

By Associated Press
January 13, 2020 01:38 PM
Photo by: KGC-178/STAR MAX/IPx 2019 12/25/19 Queen Elizabeth II at the Christmas Day church service at Sandringham, Norfolk.
FILE - Queen Elizabeth II at the Christmas Day church service at Sandringham, Norfolk, Dec. 25, 2019.

SANDRINGHAM, ENGLAND - Queen Elizabeth II said Monday that she has agreed to grant Prince Harry and Meghan their wish for a more independent life that will see them move part-time to Canada.

The British monarch said in a statement that "today my family had very constructive discussions on the future of my grandson and his family."

She said it had been "agreed that there will be a period of transition in which the Sussexes will spend time in Canada and the UK." Harry and Meghan are also known as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

FILE - Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex react as they leave after her visit to Canada House in London, Jan. 7, 2020.

"These are complex matters for my family to resolve, and there is some more work to be done, but I have asked for final decisions to be reached in the coming days," the queen said.

In a six-sentence statement that mentioned the word "family" six times, the queen said that ``though we would have preferred them to remain full-time working Members of the Royal Family, we respect and understand their wish to live a more independent life as a family while remaining a valued part of my family.''

Monday's meeting involved the queen, her heir Prince Charles and his sons William and Harry, with Meghan expected to join by phone from Canada.

