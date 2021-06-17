Europe

Rafael Nadal Pulls Out of Wimbledon, Tokyo Olympics

By Associated Press
June 17, 2021 08:57 AM
FILE - Spain's Rafael Nadal waves to the crowd after losing to Serbia's Novak Djokovic in their semifinal match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, June 11, 2021.
FILE - Spain's Rafael Nadal waves to the crowd after losing to Serbia's Novak Djokovic in their semifinal match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, June 11, 2021.

MADRID - Spain's Rafael Nadal will not play at Wimbledon or at the Tokyo Olympics, saying Thursday he has decided to skip the two tournaments after "listening" to his body.

Nadal, who reached the French Open semifinals this month but lost to Novak Djokovic, won the title at Wimbledon twice. He also won the Olympic gold medal in singles at the 2008 Beijing Olympics.

"The goal is to prolong my career and continue to do what makes me happy, that is to compete at the highest level and keep fighting for those professional and personal goals at the maximum level of competition," Nadal said.

He said the fact there was only two weeks between Roland Garros and Wimbledon "didn't make it easier" on his body to recover from "the always demanding" clay-court season.
 

AP logo
By
Associated Press

Latest News

Science & Health

Climate-Related Drought Disasters Threaten Development, UN Warns

FILE - Corn stalks struggling from lack of rain and a heat wave covering most of the U.S. lie flat on the ground in Farmingdale, Illinois.
Europe

Rafael Nadal Pulls Out of Wimbledon, Tokyo Olympics

FILE - Spain's Rafael Nadal waves to the crowd after losing to Serbia's Novak Djokovic in their semifinal match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, June 11, 2021.
USA

UK, US Strike Deal Over Airbus-Boeing Dispute

FILE - An Airbus A 350 - 1000 performs a demonstration flight at Paris Air Show in Le Bourget, east of Paris, France.
Africa

France Arrests 'High-Ranking' Islamic State Fighter in Mali

(FILES) In this file photo taken on March 26, 2019 A French soldier secure a perimeter during a break in the military convoy's…
Europe

Putin: Jailed Opposition Leader Navalny Got What He Deserved

A graffiti of Alexei Navalny by Swiss artists Julien Baro & Lud is pictured ahead of the June 16 summit in the Swiss city…