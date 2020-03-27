Europe

Reaction to News UK's Johnson Has Tested Positive for Coronavirus

By Reuters
March 27, 2020 03:01 PM
Photo by: KGC-254/starmaxinc.com STAR MAX ©2020 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED Telephone/Fax: (212) 995-1196 3/27/20 UK Prime Minister…
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has tested positive for COVID-19.

LONDON - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Friday he had tested positive for coronavirus and was in self-isolation at his Downing Street office.
 
Here is reaction to the news.
   
Jeremy Corbyn, Leader of UK's Opposition Labor Party 
 
"I wish the Prime Minister a speedy recovery and hope his family are safe and healthy. Coronavirus can and does affect anyone. Everyone be safe. Our own health depends on everybody else."   
 
Indain Prime Minister Narendra Modi 
 
"You’re a fighter and you will overcome this challenge as well. Prayers for your good health and best wishes in ensuring a healthy UK."
 
Northern Ireland's First Minister Arlene Foster 
 
"Best wishes to the Prime Minister and Carrie (Symonds, Johnson's fiancee). No one is immune. Let’s all follow the guidelines."
 
Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon 
 
"I send my very best wishes to Boris Johnson and his family. I don't underestimate for anybody how difficult it is to be positive for this virus so I certainly send my best wishes to him for a very speedy recovery."

Related Stories

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson reacts during a press conference at Downing Street on the government's coronavirus action plan in London, March 3, 2020.
Coronavirus Outbreak
Boris Johnson Steps up Plans to Tackle Coronavirus as Criticism Mounts
Boris Johnson’s science advisers want 60% of the population to contract the virus — why?
Jamie Dettmer
By Jamie Dettmer
Sun, 03/15/2020 - 16:02
Britain Orders Coronavirus Lockdown, Forecasters Warn of Economic Meltdown
Coronavirus Outbreak
Britain Orders Coronavirus Lockdown, Forecasters Warn of Economic Meltdown
Governments scramble to prevent businesses going bankrupt
Henry Ridgwell
By Henry Ridgwell
Wed, 03/25/2020 - 06:04
Empty shelves are seen at a supermarket in Watford, Britain, March 11, 2020.
Europe
UK to Unveil Business Rescue Package as Coronavirus Hammers Economy
But the virtual shutdown of swathes of the economy has forced the government, like many other countries around the world, to come up with a new plan.
Reuters logo
By Reuters
Tue, 03/17/2020 - 09:32
Reuters logo
Written By
Reuters
Coronavirus Outbreak

Scotland Reports 1,059 Coronavirus Cases, 33 Deaths

FILE - Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon gestures as she holds a briefing on the coronavirus outbreak in Edinburgh, March 26, 2020.
Europe

Reaction to News UK's Johnson Has Tested Positive for Coronavirus

Photo by: KGC-254/starmaxinc.com STAR MAX ©2020 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED Telephone/Fax: (212) 995-1196 3/27/20 UK Prime Minister…
Coronavirus Outbreak

British Health Minister Tests Positive for COVID-19

Britain's Health Secretary Matt Hancock walks past a hand sanitising station as he leaves after talking about coronavirus at…
Europe

Russia Proposes Grain Export Quota in Response to Coronavirus

FILE - A driver unloads a truck at a grain storage site during wheat harvesting in the village of Kamennobrodskaya in Russia's Stavropol region, July 4, 2019.
Press Freedom

Belarusian Journalist Satsuk Detained for Alleged Bribe Taking

Belarusian journalist Syarhey Satsuk is seen in an undated photo. (ejbelarus - Facebook)

Latest news