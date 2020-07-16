Europe

Record Rain Causes Flash Floods in Sicilian Capital, Palermo

By VOA News
July 16, 2020 10:34 AM
Cars are piled as others remain trapped in water and mud after an underpass, seen in the background, flooded on Wednesday in the Sicilian city of Palermo, southern Italy, as seen early on July 16, 2020.
Cars are piled as others remain trapped in water and mud after an underpass, seen in the background, flooded on Wednesday in the Sicilian city of Palermo, southern Italy, as seen early on July 16, 2020.

Officials in the southern Italian regional capital of Palermo said a record-setting rainstorm Wednesday caused flash flooding that turned streets into rivers and trapped motorists in their cars.

Palermo’s mayor, Leoluca Orlando, told reporters the rainstorm – which the Italian news agency ANSA referred to as a “water bomb” – dropped as much rain in two hours as the Sicilian capital gets in a full year. Media reports say as much as one meter of rain hit the city. Residents posted video and pictures to social media showing submerged cars and streets that looked like raging rivers.

Italian news agency ANSA reports firefighters worked all night searching for missing people in a flooded highway underpass. The intense rainfall sent streams of mud and water sweeping away cars and leaving them blocked in the underpass. Some drivers and passengers left their vehicles and swam to safety, but a witness reported seeing two people disappear in the roiling water. At dawn on Thursday, firefighter teams brought in pumps to drain the flooded area below the underpass.

Initial reports said the two people had died in the floods, but Palermo police and firefighters said Thursday they could not confirm the deaths.

VOA logo
By
VOA News

Latest News

COVID-19 Pandemic

Russia Accused of Trying to Steal COVID-19 Vaccine Information

FILE - A subject receives a shot in the first-stage safety study clinical trial of a potential vaccine by Moderna for COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus, at the Kaiser Permanente Washington Health Research Institute in Seattle.
Europe

Record Rain Causes Flash Floods in Sicilian Capital, Palermo

Cars are piled as others remain trapped in water and mud after an underpass, seen in the background, flooded on Wednesday in the Sicilian city of Palermo, southern Italy, as seen early on July 16, 2020.
Europe

EU Leaders to Meet Face-to-Face at Summit to Carve Up $2.1 Trillion

FILE - European Union leaders meet at a roundtable during an EU summit in Brussels, Belgium, Feb. 21, 2020.
Europe

British City Officials Remove Black Lives Matter Protest Statue  

A sculpture by Marc Quinn portraying Jen Reid, titled 'A Surge of Power (Jen Reid) 2020', is seen before being placed on a…
Europe

EU Court Cancels US Data-Sharing Pact Over Snooping Concerns

FILE PHOTO: Facebook logos