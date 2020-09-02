Refugees Abandoned at Sea Between Turkey and Greece

ISTANBUL - Refugees seeking new lives in Europe by crossing the eastern Mediterranean to Greece say they are increasingly subject to being robbed, beaten or even abandoned at sea. Encouraged to make the trip by Turkey, refugees – many from Syria - report they are being expelled by Greek authorities after reaching Greek territory. Athens denies the allegation.



Since February, VOA has talked to scores of refugees in Turkey who say they have tried but failed to get into Greece.

Back then, the Turkish government was openly encouraging them to make the trip. But the Greek government has told them not to come. And many refugees report being beaten, robbed and then expelled after they arrive.

In recent months, the stories have become even more harrowing. Families tell of Greek authorities leaving them at sea on rubber boats without motors or fuel.

Najma, 50 and her son Mohammed, 14, with a video taken by a man on their boat who hid his phone in his baby's blanket while others were reportedly confiscated, pictured on Aug. 25, 2020 in Istanbul. (Heather Murdock/VOA)

This is Najma, a 50-year-old single mother with two sons. She and her family were on their third attempt to reach Greece, when their boat was stopped, and their fuel was seized by what appeared to be Greek security forces.

But they were lucky. They say a passenger had enough fuel hidden away to get them back to Turkey.

Twelve-year-old Ibrahim, Najma’s son, says at first he wasn’t scared. But then, he says, officers began poking the rubber boat with sharp pikes and people started screaming, afraid the officers would pop the boat.

On a previous trip, the refugees said they made it to the Greek islands. But they said they were soon arrested and left on rafts at sea before the Turkish Coast Guard rescued them.

Greece has denied any illegal activity, noting it has rescued tens of thousands of asylum seekers in recent years. The government adds it protects European Union borders “vigorously” with “tough but fair” policies. The New York Times recently reported Greece has secretly expelled more than 1,000 people in recent months, abandoning many of them at sea outside of Greek territorial waters.