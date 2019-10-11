Europe

Renault Ousts CEO Who Replaced Jailed Former Head Ghosn

By Associated Press
October 11, 2019 09:05 AM
Clotilde Delbos, the new interim chief executive talks with Olivier Murguet, new interim Deputy Managing Director, left, before…
Clotilde Delbos, the new interim chief executive talks with Olivier Murguet, new interim Deputy Managing Director, left, before a press conference at Renault headquarters in Boulogne Billancourt, France, Oct.11, 2019.

PARIS - French carmaker Renault dismissed its chief executive officer on Friday, overhauling its leadership once again after the jailing of its previous chairman and CEO.

It came days after Nissan, with which Renault shares a deep alliance, named a new CEO, indicating the two companies were intent on cleaning house after a scandal over former chief Carlos Ghosn rattled their upper ranks.

The decision by the board to dismiss Thierry Bollore was effective immediately.

Bollore replaced Ghosn after the former CEO was jailed in Tokyo in last November on charges of falsifying financial reports in under-reporting compensation and breach of trust. Ghosn, who led the Nissan-Renault alliance, is currently awaiting trial and denies wrongdoing.

The company said Bollore will be replaced on an interim basis by current Chief Financial Officer Clotilde Delbos.

Chairman Jean-Dominique Senard will become president during the interim period.

Renault owns 43% of Nissan but their alliance came under strain after Ghosn's jailing. Renault considered a merger offer from Fiat Chrysler Automobiles that would have created the world's third-largest automaker, but the talks fell apart due to concern over Nissan's role.

