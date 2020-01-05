Europe

Renovation Chief: Notre Dame Cathedral Is Not Saved Yet

By Associated Press
January 05, 2020 09:33 AM
Notre Dame cathedral is pictured when the sun rises, in Paris, France, Jan. 4, 2020.
Notre Dame cathedral is pictured when the sun rises, in Paris, France, Jan. 4, 2020.

PARIS - The French general who is overseeing the reconstruction of the fire-devastated Notre Dame Cathedral says the Paris landmark is not saved yet.

Gen. Jean-Louis Georgelin told French broadcaster CNews on Sunday that "the cathedral is still in a state of peril" after last year's fire, which destroyed its roof and collapsed its spire as the cathedral was undergoing renovations.

"Notre Dame is not saved because ... there is an extremely important step ahead, which is to remove the scaffolding that had been built around the spire" before the fire, he said.

The rector of Notre Dame, Monsignor Patrick Chauvet, told the AP last month that the cathedral is still so fragile there's a "50% chance" the structure might not be saved, because the scaffolding may fall onto its fragile vaults.

A former chief of staff of France's armed forces, Georgelin was named by French President Emmanuel Macron to lead the reconstruction effort for Notre Dame.

He said the actual condition of the cathedral's vaults is not fully known, which means he could not guarantee that "it won't fall apart."

Still, Georgelin says "reassuring" observations have been made on the 12th-century cathedral since the April 15 inferno, he said.

"So we feel quite confident," he added.

The scaffolding on Notre Dame should be removed by mid-2020 and the restoration work should start next year, he said.

 

Related Stories

Notre Dame cathedral is pictured in Paris, Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2019. Notre Dame Cathedral is unable to host Christmas services…
Europe
Notre Dame Rector: Fragile Cathedral Might Not be Saved
Monsignor Patrick Chauvet said restoration work isn't likely to begin until 2021 — and described his 'heartache' at not being able to celebrate Christmas services inside Notre Dame this year, for the first time since the French Revolution
AP logo
By Associated Press
Wed, 12/25/2019 - 07:20
A woman places a candle with others at the Place Saint-Michel the day after Notre-Dame Cathedral suffered heavy damage from a massive fire that devastated large parts of the gothic structure in Paris, France, April 16, 2019.
Europe
Notre Dame to Miss First Christmas Mass in 200 Years
Christmas services have been moved a mile away to Saint-Germain l'Auxerrois, a church dating back to the 7th century
VOA logo
By VOA News
Mon, 12/23/2019 - 00:33
Notre Dame Fire
Europe
Notre Dame Fire Wakes the World up to Dangers of Lead Dust
After the Notre Dame fire in April spewed dozens of tons of toxic lead-dust into the atmosphere in just a few hours, Paris authorities discovered a problem with the city’s public safety regulations
AP logo
By Associated Press
Sun, 12/22/2019 - 04:52
Written By
Written By
Associated Press
