Europe

Report: 13 Suspects Charged with People Trafficking in France

By VOA News
May 30, 2020 06:40 AM
A volunteer from Doctors Without Borders takes notes on migrants who set up tents along a canal in Paris, May 27, 2020.
A volunteer from Doctors Without Borders takes notes on migrants who set up tents along a canal in Paris, May 27, 2020.

France has charged 13 suspects with people trafficking in connection with the deaths of 39 Vietnamese migrants last year, AFP reports citing a judicial source Saturday.

Six of the suspects, arrested by French police on Tuesday in the Paris region, were also charged with manslaughter after an alleged key smuggler was caught in Germany.

On Wednesday, Belgian and French police announced the arrests of 26 people in connection with the case. 

British police had initially arrested four suspects, including the driver of the container truck, who pleaded guilty to manslaughter in April.

Investigators has announced that the migrant smuggling network which continues its operation even after the tragedy, was charging about $16,000 to $22,000 to transport migrants from France to Britain.

The bodies of the Vietnamese migrants, 31 men and 8 women, were found last October in a refrigerated truck in southeastern Britain, in a smuggling case that shocked the world.

VOA logo
By
VOA News

Latest news

Europe

Report: 13 Suspects Charged with People Trafficking in France

A volunteer from Doctors Without Borders takes notes on migrants who set up tents along a canal in Paris, May 27, 2020.
Europe

Three Wounded in Shootout in Kyiv Suburb; 20 Detained

Ukrainian police officers detain men, who are suspected of taking part in a recent armed conflict between representatives of…
Europe

Erdogan Plans Controversial Quran Reading at UNESCO Site

A worker in protective suit disinfects Sultanahmet square in response to the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in…
East Asia Pacific

Australian Court Rules Queen's Letters Can Be Made Public

Prof. Jenny Hocking, left, arrives at the Federal Court in Sydney, Monday, July 31, 2017. Hocking, a Monash University…
Europe

Protesters in Kosovo Oppose President’s Nominee for Prime Minister

Activists and supporters of Kosovo interim Prime Minister Albin Kurti's party Vetevendosje, attend a protest against new government in Kosovo without holding new elections, in Pristina